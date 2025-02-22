ESPN BPI Lays Out West Virginia's Chances to Knock Off No. 9 Texas Tech
The West Virginia Mountaineers are hoping to hunt down another top-10 win this afternoon in Lubbock as they take on No. 9 Texas Tech.
What the BPI says
According to the ESPN Basketball Power Index (BPI) matchup predictor, West Virginia has just a 17.1% chance to pull off the upset, while Texas Tech has an 82.9% chance of getting back on track and protecting its home floor.
Texas Tech is 13-2 at home this season and has a high-powered offense that is going to be a challenge for WVU to keep up with. I do think the Mountaineers keep it somewhat close, but winning the game feels out of the cards.
West Virginia's recent games
Last Saturday, WVU fought their tails off on the road but ultimately came up short in overtime to Baylor. The Bears made 27 free throws on the day, accounting for 36% of their points. While WVU could have pointed the finger at the officiating, Darian DeVries instead was more concerned with the bad fouls that his team could eliminate.
The last time out for the Mountaineers created some unnecessary stress for fans late. West Virginia had a nine-point lead with 15 seconds left and had Jonathan Powell at the line for a one-and-one. A missed free throw, a couple of crazy threes, and bad turnovers later, Cincinnati trailed by three and had the ball with the chance to tie. Fortunately for WVU, Tyler Betsey missed a wide-open three at the buzzer.
Texas Tech's recent games
Texas Tech's last two times out have produced completely different results - a near 40-point blowout win over Oklahoma State and a shocking road loss at TCU. JT Toppin dropped 32 points, 12 points, and three blocks. In their loss to TCU, he was still active on both ends of the floor but limited to just 14 points.
