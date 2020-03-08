ESPN Bracketology Tracker: West Virginia's Big Win Improves Seed

It has been a season filled of ups and downs for the Mountaineers, but fortunately, they are back to playing winning basketball just in the nick of time.

For the first time in over a month, West Virginia went 2-0 in a single week as they collected a road win in Ames vs Iowa State and pulled off the big upset over No. 4 Baylor on Saturday. Emmitt Matthews Jr. found his shooting stroke and went for 18 points and freshman big man Oscar Tshiebwe finished with a double-double going for 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Sunday morning, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi updated his tournament projections and now has West Virginia moving one seed up to No. 7 playing in the Midwest Region in St. Louis.

Take a look below at the full Midwest Region projection.

1. Kansas vs 16. Winthrop

8. Houston vs 9. LSU

5. BYU vs 12. Tulsa

4. Wisconsin vs 13. New Mexico St.

6. Iowa vs 11. UCLA

3. Duke vs 14. Belmont

7. West Virginia vs 10. USC

2. Creighton vs 15. Wright State

The win over Baylor moved the Mountaineers up just one spot, but if they can win a couple games in the Big 12 tournament and make it to the championship game, they could easily move up to a No. 6, possibly No. 5.

