ESPN's Final Bracketology Projection is in: See Where West Virginia Stands

The Mountaineers appear to be in good shape heading into the selection show.

Schuyler Callihan

Mar 12, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Javon Small (7) brings the ball up court during the first half against the Colorado Buffaloes at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images
In this story:

West Virginia's loss to Colorado made things probably a little more interesting for Mountaineer fans than they would have liked, but fortunately, there wasn't too much chaos where there were an abnormal amount of bid stealers.

ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi has had WVU on the right side of the bubble pretty much the entire way, but did drop them to his "last four in" category at one point on Saturday. In his final NCAA Tournament projection Sunday evening, he has the Mountaineers comfortably in and avoiding the play-in games in Dayton.

Lunardi's South Region projection

1. Auburn vs. 16. Alabama State/St. Francis (PA)

8. Marquette vs. 9. New Mexico

5. Oregon vs. 12. McNeese

4. Arizona vs. 13. Akron

6. Illinois vs. 11. Drake

3. Kentucky vs. 14. Lipscomb

7. Missouri vs. 10. West Virginia

2. Michigan State vs. 15. Bryant

Programming Note

The Selection Sunday show will air on CBS Sports at 6 p.m. ET. Shortly after the bracket is revealed, Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall will give their initial thoughts and reactions to the reveal on a new episode of Between The Eers, which will be posted here on the site and on our YouTube page - West Virginia On SI.

