MAILBAG: Darian DeVries Rumors, Tournament Expectations, NIT + More
With the NCAA Tournament bracket set to be revealed Sunday night and some things flying around about Darian DeVries, we decided to double dip with the West Virginia On SI mailbag this week. Here are the questions that were submitted over the last 18 hours or so - all basketball related.
From @PaulMountaineer:
Q: Does Chester Frazier get a hard look if DD ends up leaving?
A: Would be shocked if he got a "hard look" or was in serious consideration. If anything were to happen, Wren will likely hire a coach with head coaching experience. Every hire he's made at WVU aside from Steve Sabins proves that. Chester Frazier does a great job, but I'd be shocked if his first head gig was in Morgantown.
From @wvuremfan:
Q: Since when has internet rumors become basis for fact? It sickens me that a portion of WVU accounts are so desperate for content, they create an issue based on what-ifs that become fact. It’s as if some WVU fans love to wallow in misery.
A: Great question. It's sad, honestly. A lot of stuff gets thrown at the wall in hope of something sticking. Fans click on anything controversial and believe probably way more things than they should, but that's not their fault. Their expectation is that anything news-related is credible. That's not the case, although it should be.
Anyone in January or February can say, hey, this coach is from this state and his brother played there, so he's the guy for the job that hadn't opened yet. Should Iowa have DeVries high on their list? Yes. Every major school with an opening should. Iowa hasn't been planning this for several months with DeVries in mind. They didn't have any discussions before firing McCaffrey. Folks just need to be careful of where they get their information. There's a reason why no credible outlet, local or national, reported anything on the matter prior to the job coming open.
Anything is possible this day and age. I mean, who in the heck ever thought Rich Rodriguez would return to WVU? Obviously it's not the same thing, but you get the point. DeVries could leave for Iowa, Indiana, or someplace else. Do I expect him to? No. I haven't heard anything that suggests he would, but something like that wouldn't come out until after WVU is bounced from the tournament.
From @wveers4life:
Q: Can this team sneak into the tourney and make a run? Similar to the later Syracuse teams under Boeheim.
A: I'm always hesitant to lay out expectations before I see the bracket. Let's just say, I've learned. I really liked West Virginia's chances to make a deep run in 2017, and then they landed in the same regional as Gonzaga. Does this team have the talent to win a pair of games and get to the Sweet Sixteen? Absolutely, but it all depends on matchups. I'll have my initial thoughts on the region up on the site shortly after it's announced. Good comparison thought with Syracuse.
From @wvufan2023:
Q: How far do you see this team going and why?
A: Like I mentioned in the question above, I'm not quite ready to make any predictions right now. It wouldn't be my best analysis. Do I think they can reach the Elite Eight or Final Four? Not really. They would need a lot of things to go their way while also having others step up alongside Javon Small, which hasn't happened consistently enough for me to think big. Getting to the second weekend, regardless of matchups is probably. the ceiling.
From @DoubleDinWV:
Q: If we don’t make the NCAA, do we go to the NIT?
A: I would think so, but it's not a surefire thing as it was in the past. Does Javon Small opt out? If he's leaning toward not playing, do you still play? It wouldn't hurt, but you're probably not going to make much noise, if any. The good thing is, I don't think this is going to become a topic of discussion later this evening.
From @wi_thompson:
Q: We might as well go there, who would be top 3 to replace DD if he should go to Iowa?
A: That list is classified information as of right now, mostly because I don't have anyone on it. In all seriousness, I don't spend any time on hypotheticals when it comes to jobs that aren't open. It can be easily misinterpreted and not worth the headache or confusion for fans. I promise if anything happens, I'll have a list out shortly after.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
How West Virginia's NCAA Tournament Resume Compares to 15 Other Bubble Teams
Two Bid Stealers Are Lurking and Could Impact West Virginia's Tournament Fate
ESPN's Penultimate Bracketology Projection Has WVU Avoiding the First Four