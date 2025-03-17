ESPN's Fran Fraschilla Slams Committee for Snubbing West Virginia of Tournament Bid
ESPN college basketball analyst Fran Fraschilla has always had a soft spot for West Virginia basketball and the people of the state and just like its fans, he was extremely disappointed in Sunday night's result where the Mountaineers were left out of the NCAA Tournament.
"In my wildest dreams, I never thought they would do this to WVU hoops," Fraschilla posted on X. "But again, as smart as these people are, it always comes down to who’s in the room with you deciding. It has always been that way."
I hate to speak for others, but the "people in the room" comment is likely directed toward the committee chair, Bubba Cunningham, who is also the athletic director at North Carolina, who surprisingly made the tournament and were the last team in, knocking WVU out.
Cunningham told the CBS analysts that all protocols and measures were followed in regards to him not being in the room anytime North Carolina was being discussed and vice chair Keith Gill backed him on that.
“Procedures were followed and Keith can address how was discussed because I was not in the room for any of that," Cunningham said.
"As the vice chair, I managed all the conversations we had about North Carolina and we had quite a few," Gill stated. "Our policies require the AD of any school to leave the room for those discussions and they’re not allowed to participate in any vote as well.”
