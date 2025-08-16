Evans Barning Jr. Officially signs with West Virginia
West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Ross Hodge announced the signing of Evans Barning Jr. to a grant-in-aid for the 2025-26 season on Saturday evening.
“Evans is a versatile forward with great length and athleticism,” Hodge said. “He’s been well-coached throughout his career and has played with other high-level players. His character and willingness to be coached will allow him to continue to grow as a player here at West Virginia. We are excited to have him join us in Morgantown.”
Barning is a 6-foot-7, 190-pound forward from Toronto, Ontario. He attended Archbishop Carroll High in Washington, D.C. this past season and averaged 10.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. Barning had 13 points and 11 rebounds in a game against DeMatha, had 20 points and 11 rebounds versus Concordia Prep and had 17 points and 15 rebounds against Neumann Gorretti.
Barning played AAU basketball for Team Durant in the Nike EYBL circuit. He finished the season in a game against Bradley Beal Elite with 29 points and four rebounds while shooting 78.6% from the field.
Barning can hit shots from the perimeter and has a solid mid-range jump shot and with his 6-7 frame, can drive to the basket, finish around the rim and has the vision to find his teammates.
In a midsummer press conference, Ross Hodge noted he was looking for the “best [players] available.” Albeit coaches and fans alike want size, Hodge emphasized balance is key. “I think, commonly, most basketball fans look at rosters, and they always want you to add another big guy, which I get. But I always have to remind people, there’s usually only one big guy on the floor at a time, and there’s usually three little guys. We have pretty good balance on our roster as it is, so just trying to add the right person as much as anything.”
West Virginia will host Wheeling in an exhibition game on Oct. 26 at the WVU Coliseum. Tip-off will be announced at a later date.
Updated West Virginia Basketball roster for the 2025-26 season
PG: Jasper Floyd, Amir Jenkins
SG: Honor Huff, Morris Ugusuk, Jayden Forsythe, MJ Feenane
SF: Treysen Eaglestaff, Chance Moore, DJ Thomas, Evans Barning Jr.
PF: Brenan Lorient, Jackson Fields
C: Harlan Obioha, Abraham Oyeadier
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Rich Rodriguez Recaps the Good and Bad from WVU's Second Live Scrimmage
West Virginia Officially Adds Two Running Backs to the 2025 Roster
Way-Too-Early Predictions of WVU's Non-Conference Basketball Schedule