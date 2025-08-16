West Virginia Officially Adds Two Running Backs to the 2025 Roster
Before fall camp began, West Virginia's backfield looked like it could be one of the best and deepest groups in the Big 12 Conference.
Over the last three weeks, uncertainty has crept into the room now that SMU transfer Jaylan Knighton has been deemed ineligible and Northern Iowa transfer Tye Edwards is still waiting on a ruling in regards to his eligibility. He has a court hearing set for August 19th, which should provide some clarity on his status, among three other Mountaineers.
To make matters worse, Kannon Katzer, Cyncir Bowers, and Clay Ash were each dealing with some minor injuries at the start of camp, but have all returned and are practicing. During those first few days of camp, head coach Rich Rodriguez knew he had to go out and get some help and did so by landing Jacksonville State transfer Andre Devine and Merced College transfer, Tyler Jacklich.
Both players are now officially listed on the team's roster.
No. 26 Andre Devine (5'7", 157 lbs)
Devine, of course, is the son of Mountaineer great and current assistant coach, Noel Devine. He was lightly recruited by the previous regime at WVU, but ended up choosing Rich Rod and Jacksonville State over Florida Atlantic, Marshall, and a few others. He did not appear in a game during his true freshman season. Although he does add another body to the running back room and knows the offense, Devine will likely spend much of the 2025 season on the scout team or on special teams.
No. 28 Tyler Jacklich (6'2", 223 lbs)
Jacklich began his career at Wyoming but made the move down to junior college for a bigger opportunity. At Merced College, Jacklich rushed for 960 yards and 12 touchdowns. Given his size and physicality he plays with, he becomes a logical candidate to replace Tye Edwards (6'2", 225 lbs) as the short-yardage/goal-line back if Edwards is ruled ineligible.
Updated WVU RB Room
Jahiem White
Diore Hubbard
Tye Edwards*
Kannon Katzer
Clay Ash
Tyler Jacklich
Andre Devine
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Way-Too-Early Predictions of WVU's Non-Conference Basketball Schedule
Ross Hodge Could Face Massive Roster Challenges in Year One at WVU
The Inside Scoop: Five Underrated Players WVU Fans Need to Buy Stock In
2026 Forward Evans Barning Jr. Commits to WVU, Will Reclassify to 2025
Quick Hits: Making the Same Mistakes, QBs Did Not Progress, Overlooked Transfers + More