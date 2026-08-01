The Two Former Mountaineers Who Are Suddenly Back in the Conversation

Much of last year's West Virginia basketball team either graduated or transferred elsewhere. There are two seniors from that team, though, who could be an option for Ross Hodge to bring back to the 2026-27 roster — Treysen Eaglestaff and Brenen Lorient.

As things currently stand, the Mountaineers only have one roster spot remaining, now that Boise State transfer Javan Buchanan will be eligible, barring the Tenth Circuit overturning Judge Charlotte Sweeney's injunction, granting the entire 2022 class a fifth year of eligibility. If this holds, WVU would be able to bring back Lorient or Eaglestaff, but both could return if roster limits are expanded.

WVU head coach Ross Hodge talked about the possibility earlier this week.

“I think you’d probably look to start internally in that manner with players out of that pool that maybe you have some familiarity with; they have familiarity with you before you kind of just brought in someone new. There is a chance that, I guess you’d say, the landscape or the market could get inundated with a lot of talent here late in the summer."

Treysen Eaglestaff

West Virginia University guard Treysen Eaglestaff | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

Eagelstaff played in the NBA Summer League with the New York Knicks, but did not sign a contract. If he wants, he could come back for another year, even if it's not at West Virginia. While adding a player of his caliber would help, I'm not sure there are enough minutes to go around. Joson Sanon and Seydou Traore will play a bunch at the three, and Butler transfer Finley Bizjack will play heavy minutes at the two. He could back Bizjack up at the two, but I'm not sure that's something he'd be willing to sign up for. Eaglestaff averaged 9.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists last season, shooting 39% from the floor and 34% from three. If rosters expand, then Eaglestaff is probably more in play. Without that happening, I'd be surprised to see him back in Morgantown.

Brenen Lorient

West Virginia University forward Brenen Lorient | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

Lorient would fit perfectly into this roster, and if you look at the projected depth chart I put out the other day; it's almost as if Hodge and Co. reserved a spot for him in case this situation played out. They had a hole at the power forward spot, and Lorient surprisingly did not play in the NBA's Summer League or sign a pro contract of any kind. The athleticism, ability to attack the rim, and occasionally step out and knock down triples are something this roster could really benefit from. I think we will see his return fairly soon.