WVU’s Amir Jenkins 'Ahead of Schedule' After Surgery on Both Shoulders

About a month ago, West Virginia head basketball coach Ross Hodge provided an encouraging update on sophomore guard Amir Jenkins, who is recovering from a pair of shoulder surgeries.

Earlier this week, he gave another update on his progress in an appearance on Couz's Corner, and this one will ease some of the nerves Mountaineer fans may have about his timeline to return.

“He’s ahead of schedule is what they said even a couple of hours ago when I checked on him. He’s doing everything he can and progressing. It’s all about range of motion and strength — that’s what you’re trying to get back first and then progress to doing some on-the-floor stuff, and then you progress to some small group stuff. He will rejoin us at some point in time this year for sure. He’s healthy. He’s in good spirits. He loves to play basketball, so obviously it’s a difficult time for him in that regard, but he’s got a great mindset, and he’s a tough kid.”

Jenkins actually played through the first shoulder injury for much of the season, while the second injury occurred in their road loss to TCU, yet he continued playing. He felt something, but wasn't exactly sure if it was something serious or not, and it turned out to be the same ordeal — a torn labrum.

When asked if Jenkins is expected to play this season, Hodge responded, “That’s the plan. Previously to the five-in-five rule, would he have just redshirted an entire year? Maybe. I don’t want to say he would have or wouldn’t have. That would be a decision made with his family and our support. But with that change happening, now you’re kind of like, well, you’re not going to get the year back either way. I know he loves to play basketball. He’s an incredible teammate, and I know it’s killing him on the inside not to be out there on that floor. So I know if there’s an opportunity for him to get back out on that floor, he’s going to want to be out there and put on a West Virginia uniform, for sure.”

If the Mountaineers have to begin the 2026-27 season without him, Florida State transfer Martin Somerville will likely take over as the primary backup point guard behind Miles Sadler. Somerville may end up taking that role anyways as they ease Jenkins back into the mix. Regardless, it is encouraging that Jenkins appears to be in the team's plans this season, giving them even more depth in the backcourt.