Kayli Kellogg Makes It Official, Chooses WVU to Play for Her Dad

The West Virginia women's basketball team picked up a commitment in the 2027 recruiting class on Thursday night, and while Mark Kellogg loves all of his players, I'm not sure there could be one commitment he could be more fired up about than this one.

Mark's daughter, Kayli, shut her recruitment down, choosing to play for her father, beginning in the 2027-28 season.

Back in late June, Mark Kellogg was made available to the media, and he was asked then about the recruitment process for her and how challenging it was to be a parent and recruiter at the same time.

“Good question. We're navigating it. It’s the first time I’ve been through it as a parent and a college basketball coach. She’s obviously going to play at a high level and be a really good college player, so I’m really just trying to help her and guide her. I’ve stayed probably out of it more than Trish and Kayli have, but we probably need to have some more serious discussions here pretty quick, especially with the five-for-five; that’s going to change some recruiting for every kid. So yeah, we got to get on it sooner rather than later."

"No words to describe how truly proud I am of you, Kayli," her mom, Trisha, said in a post on X following her announcement. "Since you were tiny, you worked for this, and it’s here! You have earned every bit of it! Congratulations! This is just the beginning of something so special! Go be GRRREEEAAATTT!!

Kayli turned down opportunities at Bradley, Charleston Southern, Detroit Mercy, Florida Gulf Coast, Long Beach State, Mercyhurst, Northern Illinois, UMBC, and a few others to remain home and play for her dad.

Kellogg is a pure scorer who averaged 21 points as a sophomore at Morgantown High School, while also adding five rebounds, five assists, and four steals per game, shooting 48% from the field, 40% from three-point range, and 82% from the charity stripe. She helped the Mohigans to an OVAC Conference title and a spot in the state title game, where they fell short. Unfortunately, Kellogg was not able to play this past season as she was recovering from a torn ACL.

Back in late February, Kellogg became the first West Virginia high school athlete to land an NIL deal, partnering with Vision Homes WV, a residential new-home building company serving North Central West Virginia.