Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

Former WVU Head Coach Jon Beilein Back in the NBA

The former Mountaineer is back in the association.
Author:
Publish date:

According to multiple reports, the Detroit Pistons have hired former West Virginia men's basketball head coach Jon Beilein to be the organization's senior advisor of player development.

Beilein came to West Virginia in 2002 after spending five years at Richmond. During his time as the head coach of the Mountaineers, Beilein posted a 104-60 record including two trips to the NCAA Tournament and an NIT championship in his final year (2006-07) before leaving for Michigan. In 2005, he helped lead West Virginia to its first Elite Eight appearance since 1959. The Mountaineers were a No. 7 seed in that year's tournament and fell to Louisville 93-85 in overtime.

Following his days at WVU, Beilein went on to become the winningest coach in Michigan basketball history as he compiled a record of 278-150 and guided the Wolverines to two national championship appearances. After 12 terrific seasons in Ann Arbor, Beilein made the jump to the NBA and was named the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Unfortunately, things did not work out and Beilein was relieved of his duties just 54 games into his first year as the Cavs started out with a 14-40 record. 

Although it's not in a coaching role, it is good to see Beilein back in basketball once again. 

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Taz Sherman Makes Decision on Future at WVU

WVU's Opponent for Big East-Big 12 Battle Revealed

ESPN's Latest Mock Draft Projection for Miles McBride

Best Virginia Hosting a Pair of Exhibition Games

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_12404543_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Former WVU Head Coach Jon Beilein Back in the NBA

Screen Shot 2021-06-02 at 5.40.40 AM
Mountaineers in the Pros

Jevon Carter Sees His First Minutes of the NBA Playoffs

David Upchurch
Football

Countdown to Kickoff: No. 95 DT David Upchurch

Jonathan Holton
Mountaineers in the Pros

Best Virginia Hosting a Pair of Exhibition Games

Jan 30, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins talks to his team during a timeout during the first half against the Florida Gators at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

Mountaineers Matchup with Old Familiar Rival in Big East - Big 12 Battle

West Virginia guard Taz Sherman (12)
Basketball

BREAKING: Taz Sherman Makes Decision on Future at WVU

Screen Shot 2021-05-12 at 7.13.53 PM
Recruiting

WVU Camp/Visit Dates for June + Key Recruits to Keep an Eye On

Screen Shot 2021-06-01 at 10.06.02 AM
Area 304+

Neal Brown, Bob Huggins Hoping to Bring Two-Sport Athlete to WVU