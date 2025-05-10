Mountaineers Now

Forward Haris Elezovic Announces He's Transferring to Northeastern

Former Mountaineer forward Haris Elezovic joins the Huskies

Christopher Hall

West Virginia University forward Haris Elezovic
West Virginia University forward Haris Elezovic / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

Former West Virginia University forward Haris Elezovic announced on Instagram he is transferring to Northeastern University.

The six-foot-eight 240-pound senior forward made 13 appearances last season. He scored six points last season, but battled on the boards in limited minutes, grabbing 16 rebounds on the year.

Elezovic, a native of Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada attended Laval University in Laval, Quebec, where he started 29 of 31 games. He averaged 12.2 points and 10.3 rebounds per game, while shooting 44.9 percent from the field.

In 2022-23, Elezovic attended McGill University in Montreal, Quebec. That season, he averaged 13.9 points and 9.9 rebounds per game, while shooting 47.3 percent from the field.

In 2021-22 for McGil, Elezovic averaged 8.4 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. He had season highs of 22 points against UQAM and 18 rebounds against Christopher Newport.

Prior to WVU, he scored 906 points (11.8 ppg) and grabbed 727 rebounds (9.4 rpg), while starting 72 of 77 games played. Elezovic has shot 44.8 percent from the field and 68.9 percent from the free throw line to go with 129 assists and 62 steals.

Christopher Hall
