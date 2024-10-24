ESPN's Fran Fraschilla Predicts Tucker DeVries to be Among Top Scorers in the Big 12
West Virginia landed one of the top players in the transfer portal this offseason in Tucker DeVries and it took very little effort thanks to his dad, Darian, getting the head coaching job.
While other schools certainly showed interest, they all pretty much knew that Tucker would be following his dad to Morgantown.
“I would say for the most part he was always going to come, but it was conversations we had prior to that," Darian DeVries said when asked about Tucker's portal recruitment at Big 12 media day. "He obviously put a lot of faith in me and finding a spot that he felt our family could be happy. I know he’s certainly excited about this opportunity to play in front of our fans and we’re super pumped to get to do this one more time together. It’s been an incredible experience for both of us.”
DeVries led Drake in scoring in each of his three programs with the team and helped the Bulldogs reach the NCAA Tournament in consecutive seasons for the first time since the early 1970s.
ESPN college basketball analyst Fran Fraschilla seems to be a big fan of Tucker's game and even went as far as tabbing him one of the top-scoring threats in the Big 12 Conference for the upcoming season.
“Huge piece. He’s an NBA prospect," Fraschilla said during ESPN's broadcast of Big 12 media day. "I think he might have gone right in the middle of the second round last year. He gets a chance to play for dad one more time. Elite shooter, great in the mid-range, pull-up jumper, plays hard, knows how to get his own shot. I expect him to be one of the leading scorers in the Big 12. And I do think he has a chance to play in the NBA. Now he’s going to do it at a level, no offense to the Missouri Valley which is a good mid-major league, but every night it’s going to be up against a team in the top 25. He’s going to get to prove himself and for his dad, his coach, it’s a great piece to build West Virginia with along with some other really good transfers.”
In three years at Drake, DeVries averaged 18 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 43% from the field and 35% from three-point range.
In his unofficial Mountaineer debut in the team's exhibition against Charleston, DeVries led all scorers with 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting, knocking down 1-of-4 attempts from downtown. He also recorded four assists and two rebounds.
DeVries and the Mountaineers will open up the regular season on November 4th against Robert Morris. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST and will be available to stream on ESPN+.
