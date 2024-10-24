Wyatt Milum Featured on Sports Illustrated's Midseason All-American List
One of the biggest reasons West Virginia has had so much success in the ground game and in pass protection in recent years is because of the job that left tackle Wyatt Milum has done. He hasn't allowed a sack in two years and has not allowed as much as a single pressure all year.
Milum is starting to gain more attention nationally and was recently listed on Sports Illustrated's mid-season All-American list under the honorable mention category. The two tackles listed ahead of him are Kelvin Banks Jr. of Texas and Will Campbell from LSU, each of whom are projected first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Unfortunately, the Mountaineers may get a sneak peek at what life after Milum will be like as he is currently questionable with an "upper-body" injury. With a bye week on deck, it's very likely that West Virginia will be extremely cautious with him and starting quarterback Garrett Greene.
If Milum is unable to go, redshirt freshman Johnny Williams IV will get the start. Earlier in the week, head coach Neal Brown stated that he would feel comfortable with Williams filling in if needed. "He's played now in three or four games and he's getting better. He's still got to get stronger, but if he's called upon to start, I think he will function at a high level."
