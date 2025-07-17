Fran Fraschilla Says WVU ‘Hit the Jackpot’ with Freshman Guard Amir Jenkins
Ross Hodge and the West Virginia Mountaineers have been searching for a backup point guard to Jasper Floyd for a good portion of the summer, and it seems like they may have an answer with incoming freshman, Amir Jenkins.
The talented 6'2", 170-pound guard reclassified from the 2026 class in order to enroll at WVU this summer, and by doing so, will have a fairly clear path playing right away.
The Worcester, MA product also held offers from Albany, Boston College, Bryant, East Carolina, George Washington, Maryland, Mississippi State, Providence, Saint Louis, San Diego, St. Bonaventure, and USF. Had he stayed in the 2026 class, there's a pretty good chance more big-time programs would have entered the mix, making it more of a challenge for WVU to land him.
ESPN college basketball analyst Fran Fraschilla is a big believer in Jenkins' abilities, stating that the Mountaineers "hit the jackpot."
Jenkins recently made some noise in the Adidas 3Stripes Select circuit, where he hit a buzzer-beater triple from the corner to send a game to overtime. In the event, he's averaged north of 20 points per game.
