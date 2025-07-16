Former WVU Star Nick Kwiatkoski Gives Back in a Big Way to Mountaineer Football
The saying, "Once A Mountaineer, Always A Mountaineer," still rings true to this day, even in the age of the transfer portal.
Don't believe me? Look how much Beanie Bishop entrenched himself into WVU and the rivalry with Pitt despite spending just one season in the Old Gold and Blue. It still means a lot to those who come to Morgantown, including one former Mountaineer who WVU plucked out of Pitt's backyard, linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski.
On Tuesday, WVU announced that Kwiatkoski " made a significant leadership gift to the football program that now places him in the Summit Society – WVU athletics' philanthropic giving group, which recognizes donors making transformational gifts to help impact Mountaineer athletics."
"I grew tremendously as a player in the weight room, mentally, and in the film room. That time there was huge part of my life and helped me grow into the football player I became and just the person that I became," Kwiatkoski said. "Once you get there, the time you put in before you leave is a huge chunk of your life."
Details of the gift are still being worked out and will likely be announced at a later date. In this era where money is more important than ever in college athletics, every gift by a former player, alum, or employee will mean 10X more to the university.
During his time with the Mountaineers (2012-15), Kwiatkoski totaled 302 tackles, 31 tackles for loss, 12 passes defended, 6.5 sacks, and six interceptions. He was selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears, where he spent the first four years of his career. The Bethel Park native then spent two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders and one with the Atlanta Falcons. He registered 293 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 12 passes defended, 10 QB hits, seven sacks, six forced fumbles, and two interceptions throughout his career.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
WVU RB Commit SirPaul Cheeks Brings Devine-Like Burst and Big Play Potential
Best Virginia Finalizes Roster Ahead of 2025 TBT in Charleston
We Simulated WVU’s 2025 Season 25 Times in College Football 26 & Here Are the Results