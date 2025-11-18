Freshman DJ Thomas is Quickly Proving He Might Be the Most Dangerous Reserve at WVU
All offseason long, we had heard West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge speak glowingly about true freshman forward, DJ Thomas, and how he was playing well beyond his years. I think it’s safe to say that through the first five games of his young collegiate career, Hodge is spot on.
The injury to Jackson Fields opened up more opportunities for Thomas here in the early going, and he has done nothing but impress and prove that he belongs in this rotation.
Fields is inching closer to returning to the floor, and when he does, there will still be a role for the freshman. His minutes will obviously be impacted to some degree, but he still figures to be a fixture of this year‘s team. I had that belief following his performance in the Backyard Brawl, and what he did last night, leading the team with 25 points, was just the cherry on top.
"He has a great feel. He’s got a great feel," Hodge said following the win over Lafayette. "Again, played for a really good high school program. Allen High School down there in Texas. Coach (Clark) Cip (Cipoletta) and Coach (Chris) Blakeley. He has a great feel. He is really mature. He is a good listener, and listening is a skill. It really is. Just like running fast and jumping high, the ability to listen to what your coach is asking you to do and then have the ability to go execute that. Like you said, sometimes the difference between getting a wide-open layup and having a turnover is getting to where you are supposed to get to. He is getting better defensively as well. He was really the recipient of some good passing tonight from our team."
Both last night and last Thursday in the Brawl, Thomas kept WVU's head above water in the first ten minutes of the game while the rest of the group tried to settle in and make shots. Against Pitt, he knocked down a pair of threes and did some work on the block. Last night, he carved up the Leopards in the paint and willed his way to the bucket.
Not only does he deserve a big role off the bench, but it wouldn't surprise me one bit if he ends up being one of the most consistent reserves on the roster by season's end. He plays so under control and has confidence in what he's doing.
