Miles Sadler Explains What Sold Him on Ross Hodge, West Virginia
Sunday was a huge day for the West Virginia basketball program, scooping up a commitment from one of the best guards in the 2026 recruiting class in Miles Sadler. According to 247, Sadler is the highest-rated recruit to commit to WVU and picked the Mountaineers over Arizona State, Oklahoma, Tennessee, UCLA, and USC.
Following the reveal of his decision on CBS Sports, Sadler was asked why he felt like Morgantown was the best place for him at the next level.
"The coaching staff and Coach Ross told me from day one he doesn't feel like I'm a guy that has to wait. With the trust that he's instilled in me from now and I feel like that bond's going to grow stronger. They're family-oriented. It's a college town, so they are one of the only places that all focus on college hoops. It's great to see that and have that family-type bond. It's what I was looking for in my recruitment process."
He was then asked what West Virginia fans are getting in him, to which he replied, "Just an electrifying, quick guard. Get scrappy on defense and do whatever it takes for the team to win. Be another vocal leader on the court.
Sadler's self-scout is pretty much spot on with the one I threw together of him last week.
My scout
Obviously, Sadler doesn't have the ideal size, height, or weight, but it's not a huge concern with how he plays the game. He's very calculated in his attacks to the basket and has a good feel for when to take it himself or dump it off to a teammate at the block. Even with the size disadvantage, he's a pretty consistent scorer in the paint, absorbing the contact without getting knocked off balance, maintaining good positioning to get it up on the rim.
The three-point shoot is efficient and smooth, but likes to challenge the defender by putting the ball on the floor and getting downhill. He sees the floor really well, plays under control, and is the straw that stirs the drink offensively. Putting the ball in his hands when you absolutely need a bucket is a good idea. He's either going to create his own shot or find the open man on the floor and playmake.
Defensively, Sadler can more than hold his own and, at times, can be a pest on the ball, as you can see in the highlight reel below.
