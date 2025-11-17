MAILBAG: Passing on Field Goals, 2026 Expectations, Goals for Season Finale + More
Good Monday morning, Mountaineer fans! It's time to crack open this week's West Virginia On SI mailbag.
From @coalcountrywvu:
Q: Forgive me for bringing up the day we never speak of, but do you think 2 certain missed FGs that happened to occur in 2007 sit in the back of Rod's mind when deciding whether or not to go for it on 4th and short in FG range? It’s just a thought.
A: When it comes to making in-game decisions, I don't. Does it ever pop in his head in the offseason? I'm sure it does from time to time. How could it not? But as I mentioned on Saturday, it was the right decision to go for it both times. Arizona State's defense is pretty solid, and with the offensive struggles you've had, you don't know how many times you're going to work it down there. The bigger issue everyone should have is giving up a 94-yard scoring drive. That's why you go for it. Three points is nothing compared to the opportunity for 7, and if you fail, you have them on their heels.
From @lauderdaleer:
Q: RichRod hasn’t changed. Inside the 10, he has the least creative plays. Why? ASU grades horribly against the run, but if u tell them what’s coming play after play….?
A: ASU has actually been pretty good against the run this season, roughly in the top 50 of most rush defensive categories. As far as the creative plays thing goes, that's where you least want to get creative. Trying to be too cute can cost you. In those situations, you go with the high-percentage conversion plays. I liked both calls, too. The first one, Scotty Fox, had a couple of options and just made the wrong read. And the second one, the entire right side of the line just flat out lost their matchups, and yet, Curtis Jones Jr. was still a whisker away from putting it in the end zone.
From @MrEd315:
Q: What’s your psychic, Ouija board, or tarot cards saying about how West Virginia finishes against Texas Tech?
A: Yikes! That's my response to the Ouija board and West Virginia's chances to win against Texas Tech. Neither is good news. I do expect them to play hard, but I think it's going to be a struggle for them offensively. That defense is legit. WVU's defense may keep it interesting for a while, but eventually, Tech will find some answers and likely run away with it.
From @TML25302:
Q: I know I sound like a broken record, but next year, if we can keep our core should be good, right?
A: It depends. I think it's going to be a tall task to replace the defensive starters while also trying to build some quality depth there. Obviously, the offensive line has to be upgraded and have more capable bodies, so it depends on what your definition of "good" is. I'd say 7-8 wins is certainly within reach, but that's also without knowing what type of guys portal in.
From @WVUMOTOWNDOWN:
Q: Again, why aren’t we targeting Vaughn more? He’s a playmaker. At least take a few more deep shots at him. Let him draw a PI or make a play. We need to be pushing the ball down the field to him so much more. Let him go make some plays. I don’t get it.
A: They're trying to get him involved, but everyone is playing press man against him with help over the top or a safety at least shaded his way. Teams are forcing somebody else to beat them. This is why I mentioned a week ago that Jaden Bray's absence is larger than most probably realize. That said, I do think they need to try to get him involved by flipping it out to him in the screen or RPO game a little more.
From @wvufan2023:
Q: What do you think the keys are to beating Texas Tech?
A: A whole bunch of prayers, funky turnover luck, and guys playing well beyond their capabilities. I'm not trying to be funny here either. They are just a damn good football team. To beat them, or to at least keep it close, you're going to have to be +2 in the turnover battle and convert in the red zone.
From @bobmadigan_wvu:
Q: What would you like to see in the final game against TT? Next year's players get additional reps, more time for the Sr's, changes to the O line are some examples.
A: Another really good outing from Scotty Fox. In large part, he's played well for four straight weeks now. You'd like to see him end the season on a strong note against what is one of the best defenses the country has to offer. Doesn't need to put up big numbers either. Just play a clean game, make some big throws, and give your team a chance to win. That would be huge for his confidence and Rich Rod's belief in him heading into the offseason. The o-line, I'm not too worried about because those changes will take place in the offseason. Wouldn't mind seeing some more of WR Christian Hamilton.
