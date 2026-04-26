Future Three-Headed Monster at Center? WVU's Hasn't Seen Anything Like This in Years

Ross Hodge had just one true center on the roster in his first season as the head coach at West Virginia. Size was a real issue for the Mountaineers this past year, as Harlan Obioha (7'0") was the only player listed over 6'9".

Although the coaching staff is still putting the finishing touches on next year's group, I think it's safe to say that size will no longer be a problem. WVU will replace Obioha with an extremely athletic transfer from Georgia Tech in Mouhamed Sylla (6'10") and will be backed up by a pair of freshmen from Bella Vista Prep — Aliou Dioum (6'10") and Amadou Seini (7'1").

Having this much size is rare, at least for West Virginia.

It will be only the fifth time since the turn of the century that they will have three players listed at 6'10", with the last being during Josh Eilert's interim stint in 2023-24. That being said, only two of those players were a part of the rotation.

The 2011-12 season would have, but Aaric Murray had to sit out due to the old transfer rules. The same with the 2005-06 team, where Jamie Smalligan had to sit after transferring in from Butler. None of the previous four teams that had such size had all three guys in the rotation.

Previous WVU teams with three guys of 6'10" or taller

2023-24: Jesse Edwards (6’11”), Akok Akok (6’10”), Ali Ragab (7’0”)

2020-21: Derek Culver (6’10”), Isaiah Cottrell (6’10”), Seny N’diaye (6’10”)

2012-13: Aaric Murray (6’10”), Kevin Noreen (6’10”), Volodymyr Gerun (6’10”)

2004-05: Kevin Pittsnogle (6’11”), D’Or Fischer (6’11”), Luke Bonner (7’0”)

What to expect from Sylla, Dioum, and Seini

Dec 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets center Mouhamed Sylla (6) dunks against the Marist Red Foxes in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Sylla averaged roughly 21 minutes per game as a true freshman at Georgia Tech. I'd expect that number to jump up to about 25 in his first year at WVU. He is, without question, the most gifted and most polished of the three bigs.

Dioum, I believe, will be the No. 2 option here. He offers more on the offensive end between the two freshmen, especially with his range. I'm not sure you'll see him shoot it a ton from beyond the arc, but he has the confidence and ability to do it. Defensively, his athleticism and energy make him a perfect fit for this system.

Seini is incredibly raw, but if he puts it all together, he'll be a force to be reckoned with in the Big 12 for years to come. I see this upcoming season being a developmental year for him, but if he does play, it will be primarily to help protect the rim and dominate on the glass. Whether it's the 2026-27 season or the following year, WVU will have three playable centers of 6'10" or taller for the first time this century.