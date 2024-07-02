Gabe's Back to School Giveaway Returns
Gabe Osabuohien is holding the second annual Gabe’s Back to School Giveaway on August 2-10 across the state of West Virginia. The event will be held in St. Albans, Logan, Fairmont, Morgantown, Grafton, Roane, and Glenville. Dates for the locations will be announced on July 28.
Donations and sponsorships can be accepted by contacting osabuohienslittlestars@gmail.com and by calling 412-612-6800
The former West Virginia University forward became a fan favorite for his blue-collar approach, defensive effort, and his willingness to sacrifice his body to give the Mountaineers an edge on the floor.
In his last two seasons at WVU, he earned back-to-back All-Big 12 Conference Defensive Team selections and the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in his final year in the old Gold and Blue.
Osabuohien has spent the last two seasons in the NBA G League with the Cleveland Charge. He made 30 appearances last season and averaged 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals while averaging 3.3 points per game.