West Virginia Starting Five Against Mississippi Valley State

The West Virginia Mountaineers (8-4) welcome the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-11) to the Hope Coliseum Monday night. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.

The Mountaineers look to get back in the win column after sitting on the loss to Ohio State for over a week and gain some momentum heading into the Big 12 Conference schedule.

Moments ago, WVU head coach Ross Hodge turned in tonight’s starting five.

Guard Jasper Floyd

Floyd has produced double figures in four games this season. The senior opened the season tying a career-high 25 points against Mount St. Mary’s, put in 14 points against Clemson and matched the total against Ohio State., and had 13 in the win against Pitt in the Backyard Brawl. He’s averaging 8.0 points, and a team-best 3.8 assists, and has a Big 12-high 28 steals on the season.

Guard Honor Huff

Huff is averaging a team-best 17.8 ppg. The senior has produced a season-high 24 points in three consecutive games. He became the first Mountaineer to hit eight threes in multiple games and is currently second in the country in threes made this season with 49.

Guard Treysen Eaglestaff

Eaglestaff has had an up and down season thus far, although he’s seen more lows than highs. He scored five points in the last game against Ohio State after producing a season-high 23 points against versus Little Rock in the previous contest. He’s had four double figure performances this season and averages 8.5 points and a career-best 4.1 rebounds per game.

Forward Brenen Lorient

Lorient is third on the team in scoring at 10.9 ppg and is second in rebounding with 5.9 rpg. The senior is on the heels of one of his best performances of the season after totaling 18 points and grabbing seven rebounds against Ohio State. He began the season recording a double double to begin a stretch of three games scoring in double figures. The senior capped three game stretch with a career-high 26 points versus Lehigh.

Center Harlan Obioha

Obioha recorded a season-high 19 points in the win over Pitt, capping a three-game stretch of 12 points or more. However, he’s averaged 3.1 points per game in the last games. The senior has stayed active on defense and the glass, averaging 6.1 rebounds during the last seven games. On the season, he’s averaging 6.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

