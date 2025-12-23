Stock Up, Stock Down: Reports on Every WVU Player + Ross Hodge After Non-Con Play

The non-conference portion of West Virginia's schedule is now behind us, and from here on out, it's a battle with the big boys on a night-in, night-out basis in the grueling 18-game Big 12 schedule.

With non-con behind us and over a week until the Big 12 opener, it feels like a good time for an evaluation of the roster and the head coach Ross Hodge.

The Starting Five

Stock Up: G Jasper Floyd

I know, you're probably thinking I'm crazy for saying up here, but hear me out. Floyd is currently on pace to set career highs in field goal percentage and three-point percentage, although he is taking fewer shots. He understands his role and doesn't try to be something he's not — a dynamic scorer. He's one of WVU's top defenders and serves as a calming presence on the floor, particularly on offense. Yes, he needs to play better and not be as sloppy with the ball at critical junctures, but I think many had much higher expectations that were unattainable for him, especially after what he did in the opener.

Stock Up: G Honor Huff

If you really think about it, it's incredible that Huff has not only met preseason expectations but is trending to be a much better player than originally anticipated, which is saying a lot. He is, without question, the best three-point shooter the Mountaineers have had over the last decade, and I'm not sure there's a close second.

Stock Down: G Treysen Eaglestaff

Yeah, I don't know what's going on here. Eaglestaff has shot the ball so poorly this season, and at this point, you have to wonder if he can ever snap out of it and string good games together against quality opponents. Sure, he filled up the cup last night, but it was against the worst team in all of college basketball. He's shooting 30% from the field and 15% from three this season against high majors. That can't continue. Right now, the ROI, whatever it is, is not in a good place.

Stock Down: F Brenen Lorient

Again, hear me out. Yes, Lorient is one of West Virginia's best players, but that doesn't mean he's trending up. I think we can all (or mostly) agree that Lorient has underwhelmed to this point in the season. So much was made about his athleticism and rightfully so, but it hasn't resulted in him taking over games or just flat-out having his way in the paint. He needs to become a true difference-maker on the offensive end. Outside of the Ohio State game, Lorient has not been that against high majors.

Stock Down: C Harlan Obioha

I expected Obioha to have more of an impact offensively with how athletic he is for his size. A 7-foot, 265-pounder should be able to have his way inside, and instead, he has struggled to handle physicality. And that's been on the defensive end of the floor to, where he hasn't really protected the paint like I thought he would. Without a serious threat to score it inside, it just makes life a whole heck of a lot tougher on Honor Huff and Treysen Eaglestaff.

The Bench

Stock Up: G Amir Jenkins

Remember, this kid is supposed to be playing his senior year of high school basketball right now. The fact that he's in the rotation and contributing is one thing. It's even more impressive that he's West Virginia's best option at the point on some nights. If he can start knocking down that three-ball with more regularity, the Big 12 is in some trouble. Love his tenacity on the defensive end as well. Shades of Miles McBride.

Stock Up: G Chance Moore

Chance Moore has been everything you could have wanted and more. See what I did there? In all seriousness, his ability to get downhill and put pressure on the rim is unique to this roster. There really isn't another player who can do it consistently. If he improves his defense, he'll be stealing even more minutes from Treysen Eaglestaff.

Stock Down: G Morris Ugusuk

The three-point shot hasn't fallen for him this season, connecting on just 26% of his attempts. For him, that's problematic because that's where 71% of his career shots come from.

On par: F Jackson Fields

To be honest, it's a little too early to truly make a judgment on Fields because he's only played in half of the team's games and is still trying to find his way. So far, the production has been what I expected. We'll revisit this after a few games of Big 12 play.

Stock Up: F DJ Thomas

The numbers may not jump off the page to you, but I've been pleased with how Thomas has played, even after his role was reduced with the additions of Chance Moore and Jackson Fields. This is a developmental year for him.

The head man

Stock Down: Ross Hodge

Hodge's stock is down, but it's not a big hit, at least not right now. The reality is, this is a team that doesn't have a dynamic three-level scorere like we witnessed with Javon Small last year, who really carried that group. Without him, they would have been in a similar position as this year's team. That said, not being able to close out games against Clemson and Ohio State, where you had double-digit leads in the second half, is concerning. Defensively, this team has to be much better in the second half of games against high majors. If that's what this group's identity is supposed to be, then they need to be elite at it. As I mentioned following the loss to Ohio State, it's still way too early to tell if Hodge can win here and win big.

