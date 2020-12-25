Game-by-Game ESPN BPI Predictions for WVU

At Christmas break, the West Virginia Mountaineers hold a 7-2 (1-1) record and are ranked 7th in the country. Things may not be firing on all cylinders quite yet for Bob Huggins' squad, but they have had some stiff challenges early on. Their two losses are to two of the top three teams in the country - No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 3 Kansas.

Despite the two early-season losses, the Mountaineers are still projected to be one of the nation's top teams. The ESPN BPI has a lot of respect for the Mountaineers, but there are a few games that are a little off in terms of their chance to win. Below is West Virginia's chances to win each game remaining on their schedule according to the ESPN Basketball Power Index.

12/29 vs Northeastern: 96%

1/2 @ Oklahoma: 39.7%

1/4 @ Oklahoma State: 60.3%

1/9 vs Texas: 58.9%

1/12 @ Baylor: 16%

1/16 vs TCU: 77.5%

1/19 vs Oklahoma State: 79.6%

1/23 @ Kansas State: 75.4%

1/25 vs Texas Tech: 47.7%

1/30 vs Florida: 59.1%

2/2 @ Iowa State: 58.1%

2/6 vs Kansas: 53.7%

2/9 @ Texas Tech: 25.6%

2/13 vs Oklahoma: 62.4%

2/15 vs Baylor: 34%

2/20 @ Texas: 31%

2/22 @ TCU: 56%

2/27 vs Kansas State: 90.6%

Analysis:

I know West Virginia has a better roster than Oklahoma State, but I'm a little surprised that their chance to win that game on the road isn't closer to 50/50. Winning on the road in the Big 12 is hard and when you have a true freshman stud like Cade Cunningham, it makes it even more challenging.

Don't get me wrong, Chris Beard has yet another talented squad at Texas Tech and could sweep the season series vs West Virginia. With that said, how is it that the Red Raiders have a greater than 50% chance to win in Morgantown? Sure, the environment won't be a factor but this is one I just simply don't understand.

Aside from those two games, the BPI's numbers seem to be right on the money or close enough to where I don't have much of an argument against it either way. Now, these percentages don't necessarily equate to predicting wins and losses but the Mountaineers are favored in 12 of the final 18 games which would put them at 19-8.

