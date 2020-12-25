Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
Search

Game-by-Game ESPN BPI Predictions for WVU

Looking at West Virginia's chances to win for each remaining game.
Author:
Publish date:

At Christmas break, the West Virginia Mountaineers hold a 7-2 (1-1) record and are ranked 7th in the country. Things may not be firing on all cylinders quite yet for Bob Huggins' squad, but they have had some stiff challenges early on. Their two losses are to two of the top three teams in the country - No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 3 Kansas.

Despite the two early-season losses, the Mountaineers are still projected to be one of the nation's top teams. The ESPN BPI has a lot of respect for the Mountaineers, but there are a few games that are a little off in terms of their chance to win. Below is West Virginia's chances to win each game remaining on their schedule according to the ESPN Basketball Power Index.

12/29 vs Northeastern: 96%

1/2 @ Oklahoma: 39.7%

1/4 @ Oklahoma State: 60.3%

1/9 vs Texas: 58.9%

1/12 @ Baylor: 16%

1/16 vs TCU: 77.5%

1/19 vs Oklahoma State: 79.6%

1/23 @ Kansas State: 75.4%

1/25 vs Texas Tech: 47.7%

1/30 vs Florida: 59.1%

2/2 @ Iowa State: 58.1%

2/6 vs Kansas: 53.7%

2/9 @ Texas Tech: 25.6%

2/13 vs Oklahoma: 62.4%

2/15 vs Baylor: 34%

2/20 @ Texas: 31%

2/22 @ TCU: 56%

2/27 vs Kansas State: 90.6%

Analysis:

I know West Virginia has a better roster than Oklahoma State, but I'm a little surprised that their chance to win that game on the road isn't closer to 50/50. Winning on the road in the Big 12 is hard and when you have a true freshman stud like Cade Cunningham, it makes it even more challenging.

Don't get me wrong, Chris Beard has yet another talented squad at Texas Tech and could sweep the season series vs West Virginia. With that said, how is it that the Red Raiders have a greater than 50% chance to win in Morgantown? Sure, the environment won't be a factor but this is one I just simply don't understand.

Aside from those two games, the BPI's numbers seem to be right on the money or close enough to where I don't have much of an argument against it either way. Now, these percentages don't necessarily equate to predicting wins and losses but the Mountaineers are favored in 12 of the final 18 games which would put them at 19-8.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_14833915_168388579_lowres
Football

West Virginia-Army Listed as a Near Top Five Bowl Game to Watch

USATSI_13785775_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Game-by-Game ESPN BPI Predictions for WVU

Quay Mays
Football

OFFICIAL: WVU DL Quay Mays Announces Intent to Transfer

USATSI_15090609_168388579_lowres
Football

BREAKING: Alonzo Addae Makes Decision on Extra Year of Eligibility

Wyatt Milum
Football

Wyatt Milum Wins Stydahar Award

USATSI_13230236_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Mountaineers in the Pros: Former WVU Star Placed on Season-Ending IR

USATSI_15306455_168388579_lowres
Football

What Army HC Jeff Monken Had to Say About West Virginia

_97A3934
Football

WVU Football Senior Tracker: Who's Staying An Extra Year, Who's Not

USATSI_15337775_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Jevon Carter's Stats in Season-Opening Win Over Mavericks