How to watch West Virginia vs. Arizona: Tip-off time, TV channel, and odds

This afternoon, the West Virginia Mountaineers will get their shot at the No. 1 team in the country, the Arizona Wildcats.

Here is everything you need to know about tonight's game.

Game Information

Current Records: West Virginia (13-6, 4-2) vs. Arizona State (19-0, 6-0)

Date/Time: Saturday, January 24th, 2 p.m. EST

Where: Tucson, AZ — Desert Financial Arena (14,644)

TV/Streaming: CBS

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network

Players to Watch:

G Honor Huff (WVU): I think this is the first time I've picked Huff in a long, long time. Maybe since the start of the season? He's been kept in check over the past two, and while Treysen Eaglestaff has picked up the scoring slack, they'll need Honor's tough shotmaking to show up this afternoon.

C Motiejus Krivas (ARI): The 7-foot-2, 260-pound big man is going to be a massive problem on both ends of the floor for the Mountaineers. He's more than capable of recording a double-double while also blocking a couple of shots. I'm not sure how Ross Hodge plans to deal with him and his physicality, but it will be key to staying in this one.

Arizona enters this one as a huge favorite, to no surprise, currently a 16.5-point favorite. The over/under is sitting at 144.5.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

