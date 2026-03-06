How to Watch West Virginia vs. UCF: Tip-Off Time, TV Channel, and Odds

One last time this season, the West Virginia Mountaineers will take the floor at Hope Coliseum, and with a win, they'll finish 9-9 in Big 12 Conference play, a solid mark for a first-year head coach in Ross Hodge.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game.

Game Information

Current Records: West Virginia (17-13, 8-9) vs. UCF (20-9, 9-8)

Date/Time: Friday, March 5th, 8 p.m. ET

Where: Morgantown, WV — Hope Coliseum (14,000)

TV/Streaming: CBS Sports Network

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

Players to Watch:

Themus Fulks (UCF): The Winston-Salem, NC native has scored 22+ in three of his last four, doing much of his work from inside the three-point line. He has connected on 41% shots from deep, albeit on low volume. He notched 19 points on 7/16 shooting against the Mountaineers last month.

Honor Huff (WVU): The senior guard is way overdue for a big-time shooting night, and what better time to come up with one than on Senior Night? Well, it would have been welcomed in this week's loss to Kansas State, as well as a number of other games, but you get the point. It's time for one of those 5+ three-pointer games where he can't be stopped.

WVU will come into tonight's game as a small home favorite that will be laying 3.5 points. The over/under is set for 140.5.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.