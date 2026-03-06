West Virginia vs. UCF Preview and Game Thread

The West Virginia Mountaineers (17-13, 8-9) concluded the regular season against the UCF Knights (20-9, 9-8) Friday night on Senior Day at Hope Coliseum. Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. EST and the action will be televised on CBSSN.

West Virginia is reeling after falling at Kansas State on Tuesday. The Mountaineers trailed by as many as 19 points in the second half before clawing back within three with 48 seconds remaining in the game. However, WVU went 1-4 down the stretch until senior guard Honor Huff hit a three as time expired to fall 65-53. Senior forward Chance Moore paced the Mountaineers with 18 points.

Senior guard Honor Huff averages a team-high 15.5 points per game. Brenen Lorient is second on the team in scoring and rebounding, averaging 11.6 points and 5.0 rebounding per game, while Moore comes off the bench and leads the team in rebounding with 5.4 rpg and is third on the team in scoring at 10.4 ppg.

UCF comes into the game having suffered back-to-back losses at home to Baylor and Oklahoma State. The Knights have one of the best scoring offenses in the Big 12, but also are near the bottom of the league in scoring defenses.

There are four Knights averaging double figures. Senior guard Riley Kugel leads the team in scoring, averaging, 14.6 ppg. Themus Fulks is the team-leader in assists at 6.9 apg and is second on the team in scoring at 14.4 ppg. Jordan Burks averages 13.2 ppg, while Jamichael Stillwell leads the team in rebounding at 7.8 rpg and averages 11.9 ppg.

West Virginia leads the all-time series 4-1.

GAME THREAD