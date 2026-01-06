How to watch West Virginia vs. Cincinnati: Tip-off time, TV channel, and odds

It's the Big 12 home opener tonight for West Virginia, as they look to bounce back from a blowout road loss to Iowa State and take care of business against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Here is everything you need to know about tonight's game.

Game Information

Current Records: West Virginia (9-5) vs. Cincinnati (8-6)

Date/Time: Tuesday, January 6th, 7 p.m. EST

Where: Morgantown, WV — Hope Coliseum (14,000)

TV/Streaming: ESPN2

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Players to Watch:

Moustapha Thiam (CIN): The Bearcats have strong guard play, but where Cincinnati has an advantage is underneath. Thiam, the 7-foot-2, 250-pound big man, is active on both ends of the floor, averaging 11 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game.

Harlan Obioha (WVU): We'll keep it down low with the other 7-footer. Thiam is going to be a handful to stop, and Obioha hasn't shown much resistance in the paint, nor has he been very effective on the offensive end of the floor. This is one of those games where Obioha has to step up and answer the bell.

As expected, this is a game the oddsmakers see going down to the wire. West Virginia is just a 2.5-point favorite despite being perfect at home this season. The over/under is 131.5.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

