Wisconsin CB Transfer Geimere Latimer to Join Brother at West Virginia

Another transfer portal commit is in for West Virginia, and it completes another brother tandem in Morgantown as Wisconsin cornerback Geimere Latimer (5'10", 191 lbs) will join his brother, Amari, who is an incoming freshman running back.

Latimer spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons at Jacksonville State, playing for Rich Rodriguez, the first of which was in Zac Alley's defense.

"It’s a great feeling," Geimere told West Virginia On SI. "It’s something that not a lot of people get to do, and I’m truly grateful for the opportunity. And as far as Rich Rod and Coach Alley, I can’t wait to get to work with them. It just feels right."

During those two years at Jax State, Latimer recorded 56 tackles, six passes defended, four interceptions, and a forced fumble. In his lone season with the Badgers, he tallied 28 tackles and a forced fumble. This season at Wisconsin, he had a coverage grade of 64.1 and an overall grade of 62, according to Pro Football Focus, which would have put him third on the WVU roster behind only Michael Coats Jr. and Jason Chambers.

Geimere also gave a brief scouting report on his brother, Amari, as well as what the fans can expect from him.

"With Amari, you will get a dog and someone who is truly humble. He’s a great kid and will do great work within Rich Rod’s system. Within me, you can expect a leader, being that I’m older and somebody whom guys can look to when things aren’t going as planned."

West Virginia's 2026 Transfer Portal Class

QB Michael Hawkins Jr., WR Prince Strachan, DL Will LeBlanc, LB Isaiah Patterson, CB Geimere Latimer, CB Maliek Hawkins.

To keep track of all the movement, be sure to visit the West Virginia Football Transfer Tracker. There, we will have a full list of players who are leaving WVU for the portal, which players have been offered by WVU, who have scheduled a visit, and a mini breakdown for those who end up choosing the Mountaineers.

