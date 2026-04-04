How to Watch West Virginia vs. Creighton: Tip-Off Time, TV Channel, and Odds

The April Madness continues on Saturday evening in Las Vegas.

I know, it's not the NCAA Tournament, but I couldn't help myself. Still, WVU is two wins away from bringing a trophy back home to Morgantown, and tonight, they'll have to get through Creighton to clinch a spot in the title game of the College Basketball Crown.

Here is everything you need to know about tonight's game.

Game Information

Current Records: West Virginia (19-14) vs. Creighton (16-17)

Date/Time: Saturday, April 4th, 4 p.m. ET

Where: Las Vegas, NV — MGM Grand Garden Arena (16,800)

TV/Streaming: FOX

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

Players to Watch:

Jasen Green (CU): It's been an up-and-down season for Green, but when he's been on, he's been fantastic. In Creighton's first round matchup against Rutgers, he couldn't be stopped, hitting 7/10 shots from the floor while also totaling nine rebounds, two assists, and two blocks.

Honor Huff (WVU): Thursday's win over Stanford was just the second time this season that Huff didn't make a single three-pointer. He was held to 0/6 from deep, but made up for it by going 5/9 from two and 11/13 from the charity stripe. For WVU to win this game, they're going to need four or five triples from him. Creighton loves to shoot the deep ball, and the Mountaineers need their best three-point marksman to counter their production.

Surprisingly, Creighton is the favorite for this one. As of this morning, the Bluejays are 1.5-point favorites. The over/under is 134.5.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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