How to Watch West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State: Tip-Off Time, TV Channel, and Odds
In this story:
West Virginia has had a couple of days to sit on that close loss to TCU, but now it's time to officially move on as they get set to take on Oklahoma State on Tuesday night.
Here is everything you need to know about tonight's matchup.
Game Information
Current Records: West Virginia (16-11, 7-7) vs. Oklahoma State (16-11, 4-10)
Date/Time: Tuesday, February 24th, 7 p.m. ET
Where: Stillwater, OK — Gallagher Iba Arena (13,611)
TV/Streaming: CBS Sports Network
Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)
Players to Watch:
Brenen Lorient (WVU): When Lorient is confident and plays with aggression, the Mountaineers' offense goes to a whole other level. Honor Huff can be a dangerous threat when he heats up, but Lorient is the X-factor. He's finished in double figures in seven straight games and in eight of his last nine. The last two games he failed to reach that mark, the Mountaineers were pummeled.
Parsa Fallah (OSU): The big fella is going to pose a huge challenge for Harlan Obioha underneath. He's physical, yet athletic enough to make more plays than just simply by backing his man down in the post. He hasn't done it a ton this season (26 attempts), but he has the ability to step out and knock down shots, hitting on 38% of his three-point attempts.
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
West Virginia and Oklahoma State are two teams desperate to get back in the win column, so it's no surprise to see the oddsmakers have this as a tight game. Currently, the Cowboys are favored by 1.5 points with the over/under at 141.5.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_