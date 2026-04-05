How to Watch West Virginia vs. Oklahoma: Tip-Off Time, TV Channel, and Odds

West Virginia's season will officially come to an end today, but it can happen with a win and returning to Morgantown with a trophy. They'll square off with Oklahoma in the championship round of the College Basketball Crown.

Here is everything you need to know about this evening's matchup.

Game Information

Current Records: West Virginia (20-14) vs. Oklahoma (21-15)

Date/Time: Sunday, April 5th, 5:30 p.m. ET

Where: Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena (18,000)

TV/Streaming: FOX

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

Players to Watch:

Nijel Pack (OU): If the name sounds familiar, well, that's because it should be. He spent the first two years of his career in the Big 12 with Kansas State before moving on to Miami and eventually Oklahoma. Pack is the Sooners' leading scorer, averaging 16.6 per game on an absurd 44% shooting from three.

Honor Huff (WVU): I went with Honor yesterday and have no shame in going back to him again today. When you're playing for a trophy, you need your best players to play like your best players. It will be his final college game and his last opportunity in a live setting to put something on tape for scouts, even if its for folks overseas.

The Mountaineers were slight underdogs yesterday in the semifinals against Creighton and will be in that role again today. Oklahoma is currently a 3.5-point favorite with the over/under at 137.5.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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