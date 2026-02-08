How to Watch West Virginia vs. Texas Tech: Tip-Off Time, TV Channel, and Odds

It's a big one in Morgantown this afternoon as West Virginia gets set to play host to Ross Hodge's mentor, Grant McCasland, and the 13th-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Here is everything you need to know about today's game.

Game Information

Current Records: West Virginia (15-8, 6-4) vs. Cincinnati (16-6, 6-3)

Date/Time: Sunday, February 8th, 1 p.m. EST

Where: Morgantown, WV — Hope Coliseum (14,000)

TV/Streaming: FOX

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

Players to Watch:

G Christian Anderson (TTU): Everyone knows or should know about JT Toppin. He's arguably the best player in the league not named Darryn Peterson or AJ Dybantsa. You're not going to slow him down, so the next best thing you can do is take Anderson out of the game, who is dangerous in his own right. He'll play 38-40 minutes a game, too.

C Harlan Obioha (WVU): Honor Huff and Treysen Eaglestaff are obviously crucial in this one. Harlan Obioha, however, could be too. Tech doesn't have tremendous size or length, so he has to take advantage, put up 10-12 points, open up scoring lanes for his teammates, and do solid work on the glass.

West Virginia, as expected, is an underdog for this one, but the sportsbooks are giving the Mountaineers some respect with Texas Tech being favored by just 4.5 points. The over/under is 136.5.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. No. 13 Texas Tech

WVU Bubble Watch: Tracking Results as Mountaineers Re-Emerge in Bracketology

CBS Sports Projects Another Bottom of the Barrel Finish for WVU in 2026

West Virginia Makes Top Six for Bone-Crushing 2027 Linebacker Broncs Baker

Major Harris Accepts Coaching Job with Pro Team in West Virginia