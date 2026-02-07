Major Harris Accepts Coaching Job with Pro Team in West Virginia

Arguably the greatest West Virginia Mountaineer of all-time, Major Harris will be spending more time in the Mountain State this spring as he has officially accepted a position with the Wheeling Miners as an offensive assistant and quarterbacks coach.

The team made the official announcement on Facebook, and according to Steve Novotney of The Lede, Harris will also join the team's ownership group, joining Chris Duffy, Dempsey Fields, Darryl Seabridge, Craig McIntyre, and Jennifer McIntyre.

"One of the most electrifying players ever to wear the Gold & Blue is bringing his football mind, leadership, and passion for the game right here to the Ohio Valley. From breaking records in Morgantown to inspiring generations of Mountaineer fans, Major Harris now steps into a new chapter—helping guide our Miners offense to new heights. This is major news for the Miners. And yes… the pun is absolutely intended. Let’s give Coach Harris a warm Wheeling welcome! Let’s go, Miners!"

Oct, 1988; Morgantown, WV, USA,FILE PHOTO; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Major Harris (9) on the sideline during the 1988 season. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

For those of you who are wondering who the Miners are, they are a member of the American Arena League. The team was founded in 2023, then known as the West Virginia Miners. In 2024, they played in the American Arena League 2 and in 2025, the National Arena League. They won the AAL2 championship in 2024 with a 61-14 blowout win over the Peach State Cats.

Wheeling has been home to several successful indoor football teams over the years, from the Ohio Valley Greyhounds, the West Virginia RoughRiders, and now, the Miners. They also had the Wheeling Wildcats for one season, but went 2-10 and ceased to exist after that lone season in 2009.

Harris had his No. 9 jersey retired at West Virginia back in 2021, a moment that had been long overdue. He led the Mountaineers to their first-ever national championship appearance in 1988 after completing a perfect regular season, which saw wins over Bowling Green, Cal State Fullerton, Maryland, Pitt, Virginia Tech, East Carolina, Boston College, Penn State, Cincinnati, Rutgers, and Syracuse.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

WVU in the NBA: Jevon Carter Finds a New Home, Miles McBride Suffers Serious Injury

West Virginia Football’s Top 25 Recruiting Class Could Change the Program’s Trajectory

Will Matt Sieg Play Both Ways in 2026? Latest Roster Update Hints at WVU's Plans

Amir Jenkins’ Defense Was the Secret Weapon in West Virginia’s Big Win Over Cincinnati

This One Adjustment May Be the Reason West Virginia’s Season Still Has Life