Is WVU Hosting? Here's What the Bracketology Experts Are Saying

It’s starting to look more and more like the West Virginia Mountaineers will indeed get to host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament inside Hope Coliseum.

They finished 2nd in the Big 12 regular season standings and then went on to win the Big 12 Conference championship over TCU, which was widely viewed as a No. 2 seed heading into that title showdown. Mark Kellogg’s squad has been overlooked all season long and, really, should have been a top 16 team a while ago. The fact that there is still a chance WVU won’t host is ludicrous, if you ask me.

Fortunately, the latest tournament projections have WVU earning that No. 4 seed.

No. 1 UCLA vs. No. 16 Cal Baptist

No. 8 Tennessee vs. No. 9 Syracuse

No. 5 Kentucky vs. No. 12 James Madison

No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 13 Green Bay

No. 6 Baylor vs. No. 11 Rhode Island

No. 3 Louisville vs. No. 14 Louisiana Tech

No. 7 Washington vs. No. 10 Colorado

No. 2 LSU vs. No. 15 Navy

No. 1 UCLA vs. No. 16 High Point

No. 8 Tennessee vs. No. 9 Oklahoma State

No. 5 Kentucky vs. No. 12 Murray State

No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 13 Charleston

No. 6 Washington vs. No. 11 Virginia/BYU

No. 3 Louisville vs. No. 14 UC Irvine

No. 7 Oregon vs. No. 10 South Dakota State

No. 2 Vanderbilt vs. No. 15 Loyola Marymount

The top 16 teams (site hosts) will be revealed on Saturday, so the Mountaineers will know whether or not they will host the first two rounds. If they do, it will be the first time in school history that the Coliseum has hosted an NCAA Tournament game. Earning a No. 4 seed would mark their highest positioning in the tournament since the 2020-21 tournament, where they were also a No. 4. In 2013-14, the Mountaineers were a No. 2 seed, which is something this year's group won't have a chance to challenge.

Regardless of where West Virginia ends up, they will be a tough out as they have the makings of a team capable of a deep run. They get after you on the defensive end, play with heart, and have multiple scorers.

The full women's bracket will be revealed on Sunday, March 15th, at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.