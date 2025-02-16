Is WVU Really Getting a Bad Whistle in Big 12 Conference Play? A Look at the Numbers

Here are the free throw numbers for WVU this season for anyone wondering:



Season:

WVU: 381

Opponent: 461



Vs P5 teams

WVU: 275

Opponent: 360



Big 12 play

WVU: 191

Opponent: 258



Last 7

WVU: 84

Opponent 141



In February:

WVU: 58

Opponent: 101