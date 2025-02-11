Mountaineers Now

Latest ESPN Bracketology Projection Has WVU in Challenging Region

West Virginia is projected in the same region as the defending champs and Duke.

Schuyler Callihan

Feb 5, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Javon Small (7) controls the ball during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Feb 5, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Javon Small (7) controls the ball during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

With just eight games left to play in the 2024-25 regular season, Darian DeVries' West Virginia Mountaineers are in a great spot to make the NCAA Tournament. Assuming they can, at bare minimum, take care of business at home, they should be dancing come March.

In the latest edition of Joe Lunardi's bracketology on ESPN, the Mountaineers remain a No. 9 seed in the East Region but aren't anywhere near the tournament bubble...at least not at the moment.

Lunardi's East Region projection

Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Feb 2, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sencire Harris (10) high-fives guard Jonathan Powell (11) during a stop in play against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

1. Duke vs. 16. Merrimack/Omaha

8. UConn vs. 9. West Virginia

5. Michigan vs. 12. Yale

4. Kentucky vs. 13. Sanford

6. Maryland vs. 11. Wake Forest/BYU

3. Texas Tech vs. 14. Jacksonville State

7. Louisville vs. 10. Texas

2. Florida vs. 15. Towson

Up next for the Mountaineers

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Feb 5, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Javon Small (7) speaks with West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Darian DeVries during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Tonight, West Virginia will square off with the BYU Cougars inside the WVU Coliseum. Kevin Young's team enters Morgantown hoping to snap a two-game losing streak and stay in Lunardi's tournament projection. At the moment, he has BYU occupying the very last spot in the NCAA Tournament, projected as a No. 11 seed, playing Wake Forest in a play-in game.

Following tonight's action, WVU will hit the road for a date with the Baylor Bears. WVU is 3-7 all-time when playing in Waco, having lost the last four matchups.

West Virginia and BYU will tip things off at 7 p.m. EST on CBS Sports Network.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

The Mountaineers Aim to Slow Down the Cougars Offense

DeVries Encourages Students to Pack the Coliseum vs. BYU, First 300 to Receive a Voucher

ESPN BPI Predictor Sees Tight Battle Between West Virginia and BYU

A Close Look at West Virginia's KenPom Ratings & Strength of Schedule

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Basketball