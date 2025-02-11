Latest ESPN Bracketology Projection Has WVU in Challenging Region
With just eight games left to play in the 2024-25 regular season, Darian DeVries' West Virginia Mountaineers are in a great spot to make the NCAA Tournament. Assuming they can, at bare minimum, take care of business at home, they should be dancing come March.
In the latest edition of Joe Lunardi's bracketology on ESPN, the Mountaineers remain a No. 9 seed in the East Region but aren't anywhere near the tournament bubble...at least not at the moment.
Lunardi's East Region projection
1. Duke vs. 16. Merrimack/Omaha
8. UConn vs. 9. West Virginia
5. Michigan vs. 12. Yale
4. Kentucky vs. 13. Sanford
6. Maryland vs. 11. Wake Forest/BYU
3. Texas Tech vs. 14. Jacksonville State
7. Louisville vs. 10. Texas
2. Florida vs. 15. Towson
Up next for the Mountaineers
Tonight, West Virginia will square off with the BYU Cougars inside the WVU Coliseum. Kevin Young's team enters Morgantown hoping to snap a two-game losing streak and stay in Lunardi's tournament projection. At the moment, he has BYU occupying the very last spot in the NCAA Tournament, projected as a No. 11 seed, playing Wake Forest in a play-in game.
Following tonight's action, WVU will hit the road for a date with the Baylor Bears. WVU is 3-7 all-time when playing in Waco, having lost the last four matchups.
West Virginia and BYU will tip things off at 7 p.m. EST on CBS Sports Network.
