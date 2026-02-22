Stock Up, Stock Down: Evaluations Following WVU's 11th Loss of the Season

West Virginia fell short to TCU on the road on Saturday evening, 60-54, dropping them to 16-11 (7-7) on the season.

There's a lot that we can take away from this one, but we're going to focus on four areas/individuals in our latest WVU basketball stock report.

Stock Up: Chance Moore

The more (no pun intended) I see Chance Moore get serious burn, the more I believe he needs to be a part of the starting lineup and play 25+ minutes per night, which he has the past two outings. Maybe what I'm getting at here is that he just needs to be more of a focal point in the offense. When he gets the ball and wants to get to the rim, no one is going to prevent him from doing so. He is going to get there. It's just a matter of whether he's able to finish the play or not.

Stock Down: Huff/Eaglestaff impact

As I mentioned in my Sunday Morning Thoughts column, these two are being asked to take on a role they just aren't built for at this level. They don't have the ability to create their own shot, so having them take on such a huge responsibility puts them in a tough position. Huff has been fighting through it since the start of Big 12 play, while Eaglestaff has been out of sync in the last seven games.

Stock Up: Inside offense

When WVU decides to go inside with the ball, good things tend to happen. Be it Chance Moore taking it upon himself to put pressure on the rim, Brenen Lorient finding multiple ways to drive it inside, DJ Thomas backing his man down and finishing through contact, or pushing the ball in transition. It's what puts points on the board for this team. They're not built to sit in the halfcourt, chew clock, and chuck up low percentage shots.

Stock Down: Resume

As the losses continue to pile up, the Mountaineers' chances of making the NCAA Tournament continue to crumble. Still, somehow, some way, WVU did not drop in Joe Lunardi's latest bracketology projection, keeping them on the bubble. That said, opportunities to make a statement are running out, and they won't be worth much here soon if they don't start taking advantage of them.

West Virginia will face Oklahoma State on Tuesday night to wrap up a two-game road trip. That game will tip at 7 p.m. ET.