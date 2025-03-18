Mountaineers Now

Javon Small Earns NABC Honors

West Virginia University guard Javon Small tabbed as one of the best on in the NABC East District

Christopher Hall

West Virginia University guard Javon Small
The NABC has announced the 2024-25 NABC Division I All-District Teams and District Coaches of the Year featuring West Virginia University point guard Javon Small as an East District First Team selection.

Small, an All-Big 12 Conference First Team member, led the Big 12 Conference in scoring during the regular season, averaging 18.5 ppg, including a 31-point outburst in the win over Gonzaga. The senior produced 20-plus points in 14 games and led the Mountaineers in scoring in 20 of the Mountaineers’ 32 games this season and recorded three double doubles during the year.

Small also averaged 5.6 assists on the season.

The All-District honors are voted on by NABC-member coaches across NCAA Division I.

Central District

First Team

Hunter Dickinson, Kansas

PJ Haggerty, Memphis

Chucky Hepburn, Louisville

Curtis Jones, Iowa State

Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton

Chaz Lanier, Tennessee

Otega Oweh, Kentucky

Bennett Stirtz, Drake

Brice Williams, Nebraska

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

Second Team

Steven Ashworth, Creighton

Tamar Bates, Missouri

Lamont Butler, Kentucky

Jason Edwards, Vanderbilt

Keshon Gilbert, Iowa State

Caleb Grill, Missouri

Mark Mitchell, Missouri

David N'Guessan, Kansas State

Jacob Ognacevic, Lipscomb

Amari Williams, Kentucky

Coach of the Year: Dennis Gates, Missouri

East District

First Team

Joe Bamisile, VCU

Zach Freemantle, Xavier

Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Maryland

Jalen Haynes, George Mason

Nate Johnson, Akron

Derik Queen, Maryland

Julian Reese, Maryland

Max Shulga, VCU

Javon Small, West Virginia

Bruce Thornton, Ohio State

Second Team

Ryan Conwell, Xavier

VonCameron Davis, Kent State

Tavari Johnson, Akron

Darius Maddox, George Mason

Isaac McKneely, Virginia

Brian Moore Jr., Norfolk State

Brandon Noel, Wright State

Devin Royal, Ohio State

Nate Santos, Dayton

Tyler Tejada, Towson

 Co-Coaches of the Year: Darian DeVries, West Virginia and Kevin Willard, Maryland

Great Lakes District

First Team

Jaden Akins, Michigan State

Dawson Garcia, Minnesota

Vladislav Goldin, Michigan

Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois

Kam Jones, Marquette

Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue

Nick Martinelli, Northwestern

Braden Smith, Purdue

John Tonje, Wisconsin

Danny Wolf, Michigan

Second Team

Oumar Ballo, Indiana

Brooks Barnhizer, Northwestern

John Blackwell, Wisconsin

Markus Burton, Notre Dame

Duke Deen, Bradley

Jalen Jackson, Fort Wayne

Ray'Sean Taylor, SIUE

Samage Teel, Indiana State

Paul Zilinskas, IU Indy

Coach of the Year: Tom Izzo, Michigan State

Gulf District

First Team

L.J. Cryer, Houston

VJ Edgecombe, Baylor

Tre Johnson, Texas

Chance McMillian, Texas Tech

Norchad Omier, Baylor

Zhuric Phelps, Texas A&M

J'Wan Roberts, Houston

Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M

JT Toppin, Texas Tech

Darrion Williams, Texas Tech

Second Team

Daniel Batcho, Louisiana Tech

Rowan Brumbaugh, Tulane

Cam Carter, LSU

Otis Frazier III, UTEP

Javohn Garcia, McNeese

Arthur Kaluma, Texas

Ernest Udeh Jr., TCU

Milos Uzan, Houston

Lamar Wilkerson, Sam Houston State

Atin Wright, North Texas

Coach of the Year: Kelvin Sampson, Houston

Mid Atlantic District

First Team

Ace Bailey, Rutgers

Solo Ball, Connecticut

Eric Dixon, Villanova

Dylan Harper, Rutgers

Xaivian Lee, Princeton

Jamal Mashburn Jr., Temple

Liam McNeeley, Connecticut

Micah Peavy, Georgetown

John Poulakidas, Yale

Thomas Sorber, Georgetown

Second Team

Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State

Xzayvier Brown, Saint Joseph's

Alex Karaban, Connecticut

Kino Lilly Jr., Brown

Jaland Lowe, Pitt

Bez Mbeng, Yale

Amarri Monroe, Quinnipiac

Matt Rogers, American

Sebastian Thomas, Rhode Island

Earl Timberlake, Bryant

Coach of the Year: Phil Martelli Jr., Bryant

Mountain District

First Team

Nique Clifford, Colorado State

Oscar Cluff, South Dakota State

Tyson Degenhart, Boise State

Donovan Dent, New Mexico

Mason Falslev, Utah State

Nelly Junior Joseph, New Mexico

Caleb Love, Arizona

Ian Martinez, Utah State

Jalon Moore, Oklahoma

Richie Saunders, BYU

Second Team

Jaden Bradley, Arizona

Dylan Darling, Idaho State

Nick Davidson, Nevada

Chase Forte, South Dakota

Isaiah Hawthorne, Northern Colorado

Trent McLaughlin, Northern Arizona

Jacksen Moni, North Dakota State

Langston Reynolds, Northern Colorado

Dedan Thomas Jr., UNLV

Jacari White, North Dakota State

Coach of the Year: Richard Pitino, New Mexico

North Atlantic District

First Team

Adam Clark, Merrimack

Melvin Council Jr., St. Bonaventure

Zuby Ejiofor, St. John's

Donald Hand Jr., Boston College

Rashad King, Northeastern

RJ Luis Jr., St. John's

Josh Pascarelli, Marist

Kadary Richmond, St. John's

Jalen Rucker, Army

J.J. Starling, Syracuse

Second Team

Ryan Cornish, Dartmouth

Rahsool Diggins, UMass

TJ Hurley, Vermont

Jackie Johnson III, Fordham

Eddie Lampkin Jr., Syracuse

AJ Lopez, Maine

Quinton Mincey, UMass Lowell

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa, Columbia

Kellen Tynes, Maine

Nazir Williams, Cornell

Coach of the Year: Rick Pitino, St. John’s

Pacific District

First Team

Tyler Bilodeau, UCLA

Miles Byrd, San Diego State

Graham Ike, Gonzaga

Bent Leuchten, UC Irvine

Augustas Marciulionis, Saint Mary's

Ryan Nembhard, Gonzaga

Great Osobor, Washington

Maxime Raynaud, Stanford

Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones, UC San Diego

Malik Thomas, San Francisco

Second Team

Nate Bittle, Oregon

Desmond Claude, USC

Dominique Daniels Jr., Cal Baptist

Barrington Hargress, UC Riverside

Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, Seattle

Paulius Murauskas, Saint Mary's

Michael Rataj, Oregon State

Jackson Shelstad, Oregon

Andrej Stojakovic, Cal

Devin Tillis, UC Irvine

Coach of the Year: Eric Olen, UC San Diego

Southeast District

First Team

Chad Baker-Mazara, Auburn

Johni Broome, Auburn

Walter Clayton Jr., Florida

Alex Condon, Florida

Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State

Yaxel Lendeborg, UAB

Sean Pedulla, Mississippi

Jaron Pierre Jr., Jacksonville State

Mark Sears, Alabama

Adou Thiero, Arkansas

Second Team

Keyshawn Hall, UCF

Chaney Johnson, Auburn

Jacari Lane, North Alabama

Alijah Martin, Florida

Cameron Matthews, Mississippi State

Robert McCray V, Jacksonville

Grant Nelson, Alabama

Tahaad Pettiford, Auburn

Taryn Todd, Arkansas State

Jamir Watkins, Florida State

Coach of the Year: Bruce Pearl, Auburn

South Atlantic District

First Team

RJ Davis, North Carolina

Cooper Flagg, Duke

Chase Hunter, Clemson

Taje' Kelly, Charleston Southern

Kon Knueppel, Duke

Jordan Marsh, UNC Asheville

Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina

Asa Newell, Georgia

Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest

Ian Schieffelin, Clemson

Second Team

Reed Bailey, Davidson

Ante Brzovic, Charleston

Kimani Hamilton, High Point

Cameron Hildreth, Wake Forest

Khaman Maluach, Duke

Donovan Newby, UNCW

PJay Smith Jr., Furman

Myles Tate, Appalachian State

D'Maurian Williams, High Point

Adrian Wooley, Kennesaw State

Coach of the Year: Jon Scheyer, Duke

