Javon Small Earns NABC Honors
The NABC has announced the 2024-25 NABC Division I All-District Teams and District Coaches of the Year featuring West Virginia University point guard Javon Small as an East District First Team selection.
Small, an All-Big 12 Conference First Team member, led the Big 12 Conference in scoring during the regular season, averaging 18.5 ppg, including a 31-point outburst in the win over Gonzaga. The senior produced 20-plus points in 14 games and led the Mountaineers in scoring in 20 of the Mountaineers’ 32 games this season and recorded three double doubles during the year.
Small also averaged 5.6 assists on the season.
The All-District honors are voted on by NABC-member coaches across NCAA Division I.
Central District
First Team
Hunter Dickinson, Kansas
PJ Haggerty, Memphis
Chucky Hepburn, Louisville
Curtis Jones, Iowa State
Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton
Chaz Lanier, Tennessee
Otega Oweh, Kentucky
Bennett Stirtz, Drake
Brice Williams, Nebraska
Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
Second Team
Steven Ashworth, Creighton
Tamar Bates, Missouri
Lamont Butler, Kentucky
Jason Edwards, Vanderbilt
Keshon Gilbert, Iowa State
Caleb Grill, Missouri
Mark Mitchell, Missouri
David N'Guessan, Kansas State
Jacob Ognacevic, Lipscomb
Amari Williams, Kentucky
Coach of the Year: Dennis Gates, Missouri
East District
First Team
Joe Bamisile, VCU
Zach Freemantle, Xavier
Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Maryland
Jalen Haynes, George Mason
Nate Johnson, Akron
Derik Queen, Maryland
Julian Reese, Maryland
Max Shulga, VCU
Javon Small, West Virginia
Bruce Thornton, Ohio State
Second Team
Ryan Conwell, Xavier
VonCameron Davis, Kent State
Tavari Johnson, Akron
Darius Maddox, George Mason
Isaac McKneely, Virginia
Brian Moore Jr., Norfolk State
Brandon Noel, Wright State
Devin Royal, Ohio State
Nate Santos, Dayton
Tyler Tejada, Towson
Co-Coaches of the Year: Darian DeVries, West Virginia and Kevin Willard, Maryland
Great Lakes District
First Team
Jaden Akins, Michigan State
Dawson Garcia, Minnesota
Vladislav Goldin, Michigan
Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois
Kam Jones, Marquette
Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue
Nick Martinelli, Northwestern
Braden Smith, Purdue
John Tonje, Wisconsin
Danny Wolf, Michigan
Second Team
Oumar Ballo, Indiana
Brooks Barnhizer, Northwestern
John Blackwell, Wisconsin
Markus Burton, Notre Dame
Duke Deen, Bradley
Jalen Jackson, Fort Wayne
Ray'Sean Taylor, SIUE
Samage Teel, Indiana State
Paul Zilinskas, IU Indy
Coach of the Year: Tom Izzo, Michigan State
Gulf District
First Team
L.J. Cryer, Houston
VJ Edgecombe, Baylor
Tre Johnson, Texas
Chance McMillian, Texas Tech
Norchad Omier, Baylor
Zhuric Phelps, Texas A&M
J'Wan Roberts, Houston
Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M
JT Toppin, Texas Tech
Darrion Williams, Texas Tech
Second Team
Daniel Batcho, Louisiana Tech
Rowan Brumbaugh, Tulane
Cam Carter, LSU
Otis Frazier III, UTEP
Javohn Garcia, McNeese
Arthur Kaluma, Texas
Ernest Udeh Jr., TCU
Milos Uzan, Houston
Lamar Wilkerson, Sam Houston State
Atin Wright, North Texas
Coach of the Year: Kelvin Sampson, Houston
Mid Atlantic District
First Team
Ace Bailey, Rutgers
Solo Ball, Connecticut
Eric Dixon, Villanova
Dylan Harper, Rutgers
Xaivian Lee, Princeton
Jamal Mashburn Jr., Temple
Liam McNeeley, Connecticut
Micah Peavy, Georgetown
John Poulakidas, Yale
Thomas Sorber, Georgetown
Second Team
Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State
Xzayvier Brown, Saint Joseph's
Alex Karaban, Connecticut
Kino Lilly Jr., Brown
Jaland Lowe, Pitt
Bez Mbeng, Yale
Amarri Monroe, Quinnipiac
Matt Rogers, American
Sebastian Thomas, Rhode Island
Earl Timberlake, Bryant
Coach of the Year: Phil Martelli Jr., Bryant
Mountain District
First Team
Nique Clifford, Colorado State
Oscar Cluff, South Dakota State
Tyson Degenhart, Boise State
Donovan Dent, New Mexico
Mason Falslev, Utah State
Nelly Junior Joseph, New Mexico
Caleb Love, Arizona
Ian Martinez, Utah State
Jalon Moore, Oklahoma
Richie Saunders, BYU
Second Team
Jaden Bradley, Arizona
Dylan Darling, Idaho State
Nick Davidson, Nevada
Chase Forte, South Dakota
Isaiah Hawthorne, Northern Colorado
Trent McLaughlin, Northern Arizona
Jacksen Moni, North Dakota State
Langston Reynolds, Northern Colorado
Dedan Thomas Jr., UNLV
Jacari White, North Dakota State
Coach of the Year: Richard Pitino, New Mexico
North Atlantic District
First Team
Adam Clark, Merrimack
Melvin Council Jr., St. Bonaventure
Zuby Ejiofor, St. John's
Donald Hand Jr., Boston College
Rashad King, Northeastern
RJ Luis Jr., St. John's
Josh Pascarelli, Marist
Kadary Richmond, St. John's
Jalen Rucker, Army
J.J. Starling, Syracuse
Second Team
Ryan Cornish, Dartmouth
Rahsool Diggins, UMass
TJ Hurley, Vermont
Jackie Johnson III, Fordham
Eddie Lampkin Jr., Syracuse
AJ Lopez, Maine
Quinton Mincey, UMass Lowell
Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa, Columbia
Kellen Tynes, Maine
Nazir Williams, Cornell
Coach of the Year: Rick Pitino, St. John’s
Pacific District
First Team
Tyler Bilodeau, UCLA
Miles Byrd, San Diego State
Graham Ike, Gonzaga
Bent Leuchten, UC Irvine
Augustas Marciulionis, Saint Mary's
Ryan Nembhard, Gonzaga
Great Osobor, Washington
Maxime Raynaud, Stanford
Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones, UC San Diego
Malik Thomas, San Francisco
Second Team
Nate Bittle, Oregon
Desmond Claude, USC
Dominique Daniels Jr., Cal Baptist
Barrington Hargress, UC Riverside
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, Seattle
Paulius Murauskas, Saint Mary's
Michael Rataj, Oregon State
Jackson Shelstad, Oregon
Andrej Stojakovic, Cal
Devin Tillis, UC Irvine
Coach of the Year: Eric Olen, UC San Diego
Southeast District
First Team
Chad Baker-Mazara, Auburn
Johni Broome, Auburn
Walter Clayton Jr., Florida
Alex Condon, Florida
Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State
Yaxel Lendeborg, UAB
Sean Pedulla, Mississippi
Jaron Pierre Jr., Jacksonville State
Mark Sears, Alabama
Adou Thiero, Arkansas
Second Team
Keyshawn Hall, UCF
Chaney Johnson, Auburn
Jacari Lane, North Alabama
Alijah Martin, Florida
Cameron Matthews, Mississippi State
Robert McCray V, Jacksonville
Grant Nelson, Alabama
Tahaad Pettiford, Auburn
Taryn Todd, Arkansas State
Jamir Watkins, Florida State
Coach of the Year: Bruce Pearl, Auburn
South Atlantic District
First Team
RJ Davis, North Carolina
Cooper Flagg, Duke
Chase Hunter, Clemson
Taje' Kelly, Charleston Southern
Kon Knueppel, Duke
Jordan Marsh, UNC Asheville
Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina
Asa Newell, Georgia
Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest
Ian Schieffelin, Clemson
Second Team
Reed Bailey, Davidson
Ante Brzovic, Charleston
Kimani Hamilton, High Point
Cameron Hildreth, Wake Forest
Khaman Maluach, Duke
Donovan Newby, UNCW
PJay Smith Jr., Furman
Myles Tate, Appalachian State
D'Maurian Williams, High Point
Adrian Wooley, Kennesaw State
Coach of the Year: Jon Scheyer, Duke
