Azzi Fudd Details Extremely High Expectations UConn Has After Winning National Title
The UConn Huskies won their 12th national title in program history in April, so the team will be heading into the 2025-26 season with a lot of pressure on them. Additionally, there will be a lot of eyes on the Huskies to see how the squad does without Paige Bueckers on the team as she is now a WNBA rookie.
Azzi Fudd addressed media on Tuesday, and opened up about the high expectations UConn carries each and every year, so this upcoming season will not be any different. The team has learned to focus on their playing, and not listen to the outside noise.
"We've always had a target on our back," Fudd said. "... We have [higher] expectations than any other program. If we don't win a national championship, the season feels like a failure, no matter how well we play, no matter how well we did."
This upcoming season will likely be Fudd's last in college basketball before she heads to the WNBA. With Bueckers gone, Fudd is seen as the new "star" at UConn. Last season, she averaged 13.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.