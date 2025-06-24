SI

Azzi Fudd Details Extremely High Expectations UConn Has After Winning National Title

With Paige Bueckers on to the WNBA, it will be Fudd leading the Huskies next year.

Madison Williams

Connecticut Huskies guard Azzi Fudd leaves the court after a win.
Connecticut Huskies guard Azzi Fudd leaves the court after a win. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The UConn Huskies won their 12th national title in program history in April, so the team will be heading into the 2025-26 season with a lot of pressure on them. Additionally, there will be a lot of eyes on the Huskies to see how the squad does without Paige Bueckers on the team as she is now a WNBA rookie.

Azzi Fudd addressed media on Tuesday, and opened up about the high expectations UConn carries each and every year, so this upcoming season will not be any different. The team has learned to focus on their playing, and not listen to the outside noise.

"We've always had a target on our back," Fudd said. "... We have [higher] expectations than any other program. If we don't win a national championship, the season feels like a failure, no matter how well we play, no matter how well we did."

This upcoming season will likely be Fudd's last in college basketball before she heads to the WNBA. With Bueckers gone, Fudd is seen as the new "star" at UConn. Last season, she averaged 13.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/College Basketball