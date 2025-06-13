Jordan McCabe Escapes Green Bay Mess and Lands Job With a Stronger Program
Former West Virginia player and coach Jordan McCabe has been hired by Bryce Drew to be an assistant coach at Grand Canyon. This was first reported by Kyle Malzhan of WFRV Local 5 on X.
McCabe spent last season as an assistant coach at Green Bay, where he was originally hired by Sundance Wicks. However, Wicks left Green Bay for the Wyoming head coaching job shortly after McCabe was hired. The Phoenix then decided to hire Doug Gottlieb, which led them to a very newsworthy and eventful season. It did not translate to wins, though, as they went 4-28 on the season.
Unfortunately for McCabe, having a losing season was not new to him, as he spent the 2023 season under interim head coach Josh Eilert at WVU. The Mountaineers went 9-23 on the season, but it was certainly hard to blame anyone on the team or staff. Following the events of Bob Huggins' DUI, the newly assembled staff and roster had to do the best they could given the short notice.
It's safe to say McCabe's coaching career has already been very eventful in just two years, but luckily for him he is getting a chance to join a proven staff. The Grand Canyon Antelopes have went to three straight NCAA Tournaments under head coach Bryce Drew, and have advanced to the round of 32 once.
Prior to his coaching career, McCabe spent three seasons playing for WVU. He appeared in 94 total games, and stated 49 of those.
