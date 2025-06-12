Who Could WVU Schedule Next? Predicting Their 2031 and 2032 Non-Conference Foes
Wren Baker loaded up West Virginia's non-conference football schedule through the 2030 season earlier this week with the announcement of several games featuring Akron, Rhode Island, VMI, Youngstown State, and UT-Martin.
Unfortunately, the Backyard Brawl will experience a three-year gap following this year's game in Morgantown. The two sides have a four-game series set in place, however, beginning in 2029. The Mountaineers have one open spot in their non-conference slate in 2031 and 2032. Who could they end up scheduling? I've got a few options for each year.
2031 - Charlotte, South Florida, Temple
If they can get a deal done with Charlotte, I could see that being the next two-for-one deal with a Group of Six program. WVU is always looking to get into the Charlotte area, which is evident in the three neutral-site games they've already scheduled there in 2026, 2028, and 2032.
South Florida is my next likely to get a two-for-one. The former Big East rival would provide the perfect balance for a schedule that features an FCS team (VMI) and Pitt. Getting a game there in Tampa would help out recruiting in Florida as well.
2032 - Chattanooga, Delaware State, Duquesne
With Virginia and Pitt already scheduled, I'd be willing to bet the house that Wren Baker rounds out the non-con play with an FCS opponent.
The one and only time the Mountaineers faced the Mocs was in the season opener of his second season at the helm back in 2002. A nearby school that doesn't have to travel all that far is the way to go for these games. Delaware State, which WVU played in 2018, and Duquesne, which they hosted last year, are two other options that would make sense.
