One Year Ago, West Virginia and the Basketball World Lost an Icon
On June 12th, 2024, the legendary Jerry West passed away at the age of 86. When you think of the NBA or West Virginia, you think of "Zeke from Cabin Creek."
Not only was West a tremendous basketball player who was a 14-time All-Star, 12-time All-NBA selection, world champion, and Hall of Famer, but he further cemented his legacy by having a front office career that can't be rivaled. He helped form the greatest teams in Los Angeles Lakers history, helped rebuild the Memphis Grizzlies, pieced together the Golden State Warriors dynasty, and played a part in the Los Angeles Clippers turning things around and landing two premier free agents - James Harden and Paul George.
A year ago, WVU honored his legacy by officially retiring his No. 44 jersey across all sports at the university. This past season, the team had "Jerry West Day," where they honored his family, wore throwback uniforms, and pulled off the massive upset of No. 2 Iowa State. Although WVU struggled offensively that day, you could tell it was written in the stars to deliver a win for his family, who were overwhelmed with emotions as the final buzzer sounded, and rightfully so. It'll go down as one of the best moments in Mountaineer history.
