Live Game Thread & Updates for WVU's Preseason Finale vs. Wheeling

The West Virginia Mountaineers are already at the end of preseason play, taking on the Wheeling Cardinals for their third and final exhibition.

This will be the first time Ross Hodge's squad will play a live game inside Hope Coliseum this year after having already experienced an away game atmosphere at Maryland and a neutral court-like feel at Glenville State, where a ton of Mountaineer fans were in attendance.

WVU alum Chris Richardson is the head coach of the Cardinals and is in his sixth year on the job. Richardson brought his squad to Morgantown last year as well for an exhibition and lost 80-54.

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West Virginia vs. Wheeling Score Updates

First Half

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First Half Top Performers

Will be available at halftime.

Second Half

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Top Performers for the Game

Will be available at the end of the game.

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