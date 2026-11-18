Midnight madness! Remember those days?

Well, instead of it being the hype up event for the new college basketball season, this is one that will count in the record books. The West Virginia Mountaineers and Auburn Tigers are set to duke it out in the opening round of the Player Era 8 Tournament in Las Vegas.

West Virginia rolls into this game with the nation's longest active winning streak (six), dating back to last season where the began the streak in Sin City which resulted in winning the College Basketball Crown. They steamrolled past Niagara and Stetson before sort of sleepwalking their way through a win over Mercer. If they want to remain unbeaten, they'll have to play a much better brand of basketball tonight.

Auburn won last year's NIT and, because of it, was right there near the Mountaineers in the longest active winning streak before losing to Arizona last Friday.

Bookmark this page and keep hitting that refresh button, and we'll supply you with all the updates you need throughout the night.

West Virginia vs. Auburn Score Updates

1st Half

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2nd Half

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1st Half Stats

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Final Stats

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