MAILBAG: Chances to Dance, Football Updates, Pitching Staff Evaluation + More

Good Monday morning, Mountaineer fans! It's time to crack open this week's West Virginia On SI mailbag.

Q: How many wins do you think it will take for WVU men’s to make the big dance? I feel like 19-12, 10-8 in B12 is a good enough resume, especially with 5 Quad 1 wins. Thoughts? Thanks!

A: I don't believe a Big 12 team has ever had a winning record in league play and not made the tournament. Don't hold me to that, but I believe that's correct. Going .500 isn't a sure bet, as we witnessed just last year. Although the selection committee is under new leadership this year, you still want to take much of the decision-making out of their hands. I'd say get to 20 (win out and win at least one game ing Big 12 tournament) and you should be in a really good spot. Get to 21, and there's no justifiable way they leave you out.

Q: Early thoughts on WVU baseball team? Tough blown lead today late, but overall still looking very strong for a regional push. Also, how much does the BYU game move the needle for WVU basketball? We win 3 in a row ( including the Big 12 tourney), are we talking tourney?

A: This is probably the most talented team the baseball program has had. It's a balanced lineup and not top-heavy as we've seen it in years past, and they have so many quality arms in the bullpen along with a solid starting rotation. Tough loss, yes, but not that big of a deal. The BYU win is a huge needle mover in the sense that it gives you a chance. There's zero tournament talk if they had lost. That said, still a lot of work to do. Have to win these final two games, and maybe one in Kansas City.

Q: I am quite aware it is early, but I am seeing a regional host for WVU Baseball this season. Both pitching and batting are deepest I’ve seen in Morgantown. What say you, Schuyler?

A: Couldn't agree with you more on the talent. They have the potential to be a top-16 seed; it'll just depend on how hot they can get in Big 12 play. I have a feeling they'll be right on the "bubble" for hosting and will do so as long as they don't falter late. Too much quality pitching for them not to be in position.

Q: Hypothetically speaking, do you think WVU would get in the tournament if they win their next two games as well as another game or two in Kansas City?

A: Oh, if they win three or four in a row (since you'd be including the BYU win), yes, absolutely! The bubble is fairly weak this year, considering 15-14, Auburn is in the mix and mostly sitting ahead of WVU in projections. As mentioned in a previous question, I couldn't find any Big 12 teams that have not made the tournament after a winning record in league play. I'll do some deeper digging this evening to confirm that.

Q: Any football updates?

A: Nothing of note, to be honest. Maybe the only thing worth mentioning is that wide receiver Jaden Bray is expected to be a full participant in spring ball. But hey, no news at this time of year is good news. They'll be hitting the practice field this week, so we'll get our first look at them here very soon.

Q: Does basketball sneak in tourney if they win out and win 1 tourney game at 20 wins? My opinion is there is a 50 percent chance and two tourney wins, and they’re in for sure!

A: I just can't fathom a Big 12 team not making the tournament after finishing with a winning record in league play AND reaching 20 wins overall. They also mention how recency bias does play a factor in their decision-making, and at that point, WVU would have four straight wins in your scenario, if not more, before losing. Leaving them out would be a disgrace.

Q: Should we be concerned about the pitching rotation like last year for the baseball team?

A: I don't think so. I'm actually really high on the pitching staff this year. I know they just blew a six-run lead to Kennesaw State, but I wouldn't put much stock into that. Dawson Montesa has big league stuff, and Maxx Yehl is a future pro as well. The bullpen has a nice mix of power arms and strike throwers that they'll be able to pitch their way to some wins, which they weren't really able to do a year ago.

