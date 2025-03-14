ESPN Bracketology: West Virginia is in Danger of Playing in the "First Four"
At this point, all West Virginia can do is wait and watch to see what happens in a couple of days when the bracket is revealed for the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
Their loss to Colorado in the second round of the Big 12 tournament did them no favors as they are now widely viewed as a bubble team. For now, most projections have the Mountaineers residing on the right side of the bubble, but if a handful of unexpected results happen in other conference championships, it will have WVU fans on edge.
ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi has been hard at work over the last week, releasing a new tournament projection every day as we continue to inch closer to the bracket reveal. Earlier in the week, he had the Mountaineers firmly in, but now has them as the last team in the "last four byes" category, meaning they are in danger of playing in the first four.
Lunardi's South Region projection
1. Auburn vs. 16. SIU Edwardsville/Jackson State
8. Marquette vs. 9. New Mexico
5. Oregon vs. 12. UC San Diego
4. Arizona vs. 13. Lipscomb
6. UCLA vs. 11. VCU
3. Texas A&M vs. 14. Utah Valley
7. Missouri vs. 10. West Virginia
2. Michigan State vs. 15. Omaha
