Selection Sunday Eve: Where WVU Sits in ESPN's New Bracketology Projection
Things are starting to look pretty good for West Virginia as we near Selection Sunday, but chaos can still take place. At this point, it would take chaos of extreme levels, in my humble opinion, for the Mountaineers to be left out of the dance, but no one truly knows where they stand except for the selection committee.
ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi typically has a pretty good idea of what the committee is thinking, and his track record speaks for itself. As we head into the final full day of games before the revealing of the bracket, Lunardi has West Virginia as a No. 10 seed in the South Region, taking on No. 7 Missouri.
Yesterday, WVU was the last team mentioned in his "last four byes" but has since moved up one spot ahead of Vanderbilt. Oklahoma and Arkansas are also a part of that group while San Diego State, Xavier, Boise State, and North Carolina are the last four in.
Lunardi's South Region projection
1. Auburn vs. 16. Iona/Saint Francis
8. Marquette vs. 9. Baylor
5. BYU vs. 12. Boise State/North Carolina
4. Purdue vs. 13. High Point
6. UCLA vs. 11. Drake
3. Texas Tech vs. 14. Utah Valley
7. Missouri vs. 10. West Virginia
2. St. John's vs. 15. Omaha
