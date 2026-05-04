MAILBAG: Javan Buchanan's Waiver, Portal Grades, Multi-Year Deals + More

Good Monday morning, Mountaineer fans! It's time to crack open this week's West Virginia On SI mailbag.

Q: Assuming WVU doesn’t add a legit PF, and Hodge’s slow style and short rotation strategy doesn’t change, does WVU then have the smallest 8/9 man rotation in the B12, and what does that look like? Is it a recipe for success or failure?

A: Great question. There are multiple ways to win in the Big 12, and while it helps to have length, it's not the end-all, be-all. This group is extremely athletic, can defend, and has more capable shooters on the perimeter than we saw this past season. They'll be able to win games and will play a little faster than they did in year one because they have the horses to do so. The big thing we all have to keep in mind is that this team is going to be extremely young, so I wouldn't be concerned with how tight the rotation may be. You want the best 8-9 guys playing in league play, and it's hard to reach double figures for most teams.

Q: Any idea if any of the basketball signees have multi-year agreements like some of the football players?

A: Mouhamed Sylla, Joson Sanon, and Martin Somerville are the only newcomers with multiple years of eligibility. I'll have to look into it, and depending on the price they paid, there's a good chance they were able to work out a second or third year into the deal. But as I tell everyone, it really doesn't mean anything, if we're being honest. If a player wants to transfer, there's nothing you can do to stop it, even if it's halfway through a multi-year deal. They'll find a way out. Not ideal, but it's just the times we're in. But yes, buyouts are a part of the equation as well.

Q: How do you grade the basketball roster today?

A: I'll give it a solid B. Don't get me wrong, I think what Ross Hodge and his staff have been able to do on the recruiting trail has been phenomenal. There are just so many unknowns because of the youth of the roster. If we get into comparing it to other teams in the Big 12, I'm not sure there is surefire NBA talent in place aside from Miles Sadler, and even he will be questioned because of his size, that is, until he proves he's a high-level player in the best league in America. They've got a chance to do some neat things next season, but patience will be required.

Q: Might you be expecting a quiet summer on the WVU campus? Or will there be player moments from the various sports?

A: I wouldn't expect anything that will be considered "bad" news. The football roster is in place, and there doesn't appear to be any concerns of tampering going on, or maybe I should say concern of players leaving. Recruiting-wise, June is going to be a big month, as it always is. I would expect baseball to get some serious momentum on the recruiting trail, too.

Q: If 5-for-5 passes without grandfathering in this year’s seniors, how would that affect JUCO and NAIA players, Buchanan specifically?

A: I believe he'll get a waiver. I think WVU feels confident about it as well, knowing NAIA is separate from the NCAA, and he would be in that five-year window. Of course, anything can happen. It is the NCAA we are talking about here, but I'm of the belief that he will get that year back. They did their homework on his situation prior to pursuing him.

To participate in next week's mailbag, send me a DM on X (@Callihan_) reply to my tweet asking for submissions on Saturday, or place your question in the comments section under my post on Facebook.