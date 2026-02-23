Major Shakeup as 13 Teams Change Spots in This Week's Big 12 Power Rankings
West Virginia had a disappointing week, dropping a pair of games to Utah and TCU, but they aren't the only team that had some unexpected results. Another wild week in the Big 12 results in the top 13 teams earning a new spot in this week's power rankings.
This week's Power Rankings (last week's ranking, if changed)
1. Arizona (3)
2. Houston (1)
3. Texas Tech (2)
4. BYU (6)
5. Iowa State (5)
6. Kansas (5)
7. UCF (8)
8. TCU (9)
9. West Virginia (7)
10. Cincinnati (11)
11. Colorado (12)
12. Arizona State (13)
13. Oklahoma State (10)
14. Baylor
15. Kansas State
16. Utah
Last week's results (2/16-2/22)
Arizona: W 75-68 vs. BYU, W 73-66 vs. Houston
Arizona State: W 72-67 vs. Texas Tech, L 68-73 vs. Baylor
Baylor: L 74-90 vs. Kansas State, W 73-68 vs. Arizona State
BYU: L 68-75 vs. Arizona, W 79-69 vs. Iowa State
Cincinnati: W 84-68 vs. Kansas
Colorado: W 83-69 vs. Oklahoma State
Houston: L 66-73 vs. Arizona
Iowa State: L 69-79 vs. BYU
Kansas: W 81-69 vs. Oklahoma State, L 68-84 vs. Cincinnati
Kansas State: W 90-74 vs. Baylor, L 72-100 vs. Texas Tech
Oklahoma State: L 69-81 vs. Kansas, L 69-83 vs. Colorado
TCU: L 71-82 vs. UCF, W 60-54 vs. West Virginia
Texas Tech: L 67-72 vs. Arizona State, W 100-72 vs. Kansas State
UCF: W 82-71 vs. TCU, W 73-71 vs. Utah
Utah: W 61-56 vs. West Virginia, L 71-73 vs. UCF
West Virginia: L 56-61 vs. Utah, L 54-60 vs. TCU
This week's schedule (all times EASTERN)
Monday
- Houston at Kansas, 9 p.m. on ESPN
Tuesday
- West Virginia at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
- Cincinnati at Texas Tech, 7 p.m. on ESPN2
- Arizona at Baylor, 9 p.m. on ESPN2
- Iowa State at Utah, 9 p.m. on FS1
- Arizona State at TCU, 9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
- UCF at BYU, 11 p.m. on ESPN2
Wednesday
- Kansas State at Colorado, 9 p.m. on FS1
Thursday
No games.
Friday
No games.
Saturday
- Colorado at Houston, 12 p.m. on ESPN2
- Oklahoma State at Cincinnati, 2 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
- Utah at Arizona State, 3:30 p.m. on TNT/truTV
- Kansas at Arizona, 4 p.m. on ESPN
- Texas Tech at Iowa State, 4 p.m. on CBS
- BYU at West Virginia, 5:30 p.m. on FOX
- TCU at Kansas State, 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2
- Baylor at UCF, 8 p.m. on FS1
