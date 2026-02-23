Mountaineers Now

Major Shakeup as 13 Teams Change Spots in This Week's Big 12 Power Rankings

A ton of movement after another wild week in the Big 12.
Schuyler Callihan
Feb 18, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Ross Hodge talks with guard Jasper Floyd (1) and guard Honor Huff (3) during the second half against the Utah Utes at Hope Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Feb 18, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Ross Hodge talks with guard Jasper Floyd (1) and guard Honor Huff (3) during the second half against the Utah Utes at Hope Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images

West Virginia had a disappointing week, dropping a pair of games to Utah and TCU, but they aren't the only team that had some unexpected results. Another wild week in the Big 12 results in the top 13 teams earning a new spot in this week's power rankings.

This week's Power Rankings (last week's ranking, if changed)

1. Arizona (3)

2. Houston (1)

3. Texas Tech (2)

4. BYU (6)

5. Iowa State (5)

6. Kansas (5)

7. UCF (8)

8. TCU (9)

9. West Virginia (7)

10. Cincinnati (11)

11. Colorado (12)

12. Arizona State (13)

13. Oklahoma State (10)

14. Baylor

15. Kansas State

16. Utah

Last week's results (2/16-2/22)

Arizona: W 75-68 vs. BYU, W 73-66 vs. Houston

Arizona State: W 72-67 vs. Texas Tech, L 68-73 vs. Baylor

Baylor: L 74-90 vs. Kansas State, W 73-68 vs. Arizona State

BYU: L 68-75 vs. Arizona, W 79-69 vs. Iowa State

Cincinnati: W 84-68 vs. Kansas

Colorado: W 83-69 vs. Oklahoma State

Houston: L 66-73 vs. Arizona

Iowa State: L 69-79 vs. BYU

Kansas: W 81-69 vs. Oklahoma State, L 68-84 vs. Cincinnati

Kansas State: W 90-74 vs. Baylor, L 72-100 vs. Texas Tech

Oklahoma State: L 69-81 vs. Kansas, L 69-83 vs. Colorado

TCU: L 71-82 vs. UCF, W 60-54 vs. West Virginia

Texas Tech: L 67-72 vs. Arizona State, W 100-72 vs. Kansas State

UCF: W 82-71 vs. TCU, W 73-71 vs. Utah

Utah: W 61-56 vs. West Virginia, L 71-73 vs. UCF

West Virginia: L 56-61 vs. Utah, L 54-60 vs. TCU

This week's schedule (all times EASTERN)

Monday

- Houston at Kansas, 9 p.m. on ESPN

Tuesday

- West Virginia at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

- Cincinnati at Texas Tech, 7 p.m. on ESPN2

- Arizona at Baylor, 9 p.m. on ESPN2

- Iowa State at Utah, 9 p.m. on FS1

- Arizona State at TCU, 9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

- UCF at BYU, 11 p.m. on ESPN2

Wednesday

- Kansas State at Colorado, 9 p.m. on FS1

Thursday

No games.

Friday

No games.

Saturday

- Colorado at Houston, 12 p.m. on ESPN2

- Oklahoma State at Cincinnati, 2 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

- Utah at Arizona State, 3:30 p.m. on TNT/truTV

- Kansas at Arizona, 4 p.m. on ESPN

- Texas Tech at Iowa State, 4 p.m. on CBS

- BYU at West Virginia, 5:30 p.m. on FOX

- TCU at Kansas State, 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2

- Baylor at UCF, 8 p.m. on FS1

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

